Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wunderman promotes tech boss Stephan Pretorius to UK group CEO

Wunderman has promoted chief technology officer Stephan Pretorius to the newly-created position of UK group chief executive.

Stephan Pretorius: the Wunderman CTO has been made UK group chief executive
Stephan Pretorius: the Wunderman CTO has been made UK group chief executive

Pretorius, who will continue his technology chief role but with an expanded team, will now be responsible for growing the WPP group’s business, which spans Acceleration, Burrows, Cognifide, Fusepump, Possible (which was integrated into Wunderman in July), Salmon and Wunderman London.

While Pretorius's group-wide role is new, Wunderman has been without a UK chief executive since the resignation of Chris Perry, reported in Campaign in January 2016.  

One of Pretorius's priorities will be to offer clients a seamless array of services across Wunderman’s constituent businesses, from digital strategy, events, ecommerce, content, marketing technology and digital consultancy.

Pretorius joined Wunderman in 2016 as chief technology officer as the result of its acquisition of Acceleration, which he founded in 1999.

Over the past three years, Wunderman has grown from 900 to more than 2,000 people, while new clients brought onboard include BT, EE and GSK.

Mel Edwards, Wunderman’s EMEA chief executive and chairman, said: "In the face of rapid change in digital marketing, clients are looking for simpler solutions spanning the full range of digital marketing.

"Stephan’s appointment is designed to support further collaboration and integration across our entire network of growing businesses in the UK."

Pretorius added: "This as an exciting opportunity to bring together a truly integrated digital experience offering underpinned by some of the best specialist resources available in the market.

"Wunderman UK is in a unique position to deliver the services businesses need to succeed in today’s digital economy."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
"The whole world is being digitised, we have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

"The whole world is being digitised, we have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

MEDIA
Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

Promoted

September 15, 2017

Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

MEDIA
The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

Promoted

September 15, 2017

The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

MEDIA
How to beat short-termism

Promoted

September 14, 2017

How to beat short-termism

MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

2 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

3 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

4 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

5 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

6 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

Share0 shares

7 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares

8 Absolut issues creative call to arms for a better world

Share0 shares

9 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

10 Adam & Eve's £110m earn-out deal puts a premium on cultural impact

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares