Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Wunderman wins big with BT and EE direct marketing account

BT has awarded its consolidated direct marketing and CRM account to Wunderman in one of the biggest account wins in the sector in recent years.

BT: direct marketing is picked up by Wunderman
BT: direct marketing is picked up by Wunderman

The telecoms giant launched a review of its direct marketing accounts for BT and EE in August. WPP’s Wunderman was chosen after a shoot-out with Omnicom’s Proximity London in November.

It was the second major review by BT following the completion of the £12.5bn EE takeover in January 2016. BT’s consolidated £160m media account went to incumbent WPP agencies MEE (EE) and Maxus (BT), which set up a bespoke unit called Team Connect.

Zaid Al-Qassab, chief brand and marketing officer for BT Group, said: "Our hope was to find an agency partner who would work with us to broaden and deepen our customer relationships.

"Wunderman proved that their experience, people and capabilities were the perfect fit for us. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with them."

Separately, Now has been awarded the above-the-line account for EE Business, which complements the BT Business account that the agency won in 2011.

OgilvyOne won BT’s direct marketing account in 2001 and picked up the digital account for its business division in 2009. Chemistry won EE’s direct marketing business in 2012, after having worked with its predecessor Orange.

Two years later EE reduced its DM budget and moved its b2b business out of Chemistry and into McCann Enterprise.

BT works with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO on its ad account and Saatchi & Saatchi creates the advertising for EE. 

While the telecoms giant has chosen to retain the EE brand, it has said it expects to make cost savings of £400m a year.

Mel Edwards, chairman at Wunderman UK, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that both BT and EE have chosen us as their agency. We are really excited to be part of this new chapter, bringing both brands into one agency.

"The team and I are looking forward to delivering outstanding work for what are two prestigious UK brands. To say that we are over the moon, would be an understatement."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD
Share February 08, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

M/SIX has won Sainsbury's estimated £100m media account in a shock move, dealing a major blow to PHD, which has held the supermarket's business for 22 years.

Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

2 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

3 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

4 Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

5 Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

6 Boots hands £80m UK creative account to Ogilvy

Share0 shares

7 Costa calls global ad review

Share0 shares

8 YouTube launches mobile live streaming

Share0 shares

9 How 'helpful banking' translated into digital transformation for RBS

Share0 shares

10 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Sandals and Marie Curie join online ads freeze after 'terror funding' claims

Sandals and Marie Curie join online ads freeze after 'terror funding' claims

Secrets to a steady (client-agency) relationship

Secrets to a steady (client-agency) relationship

Media agencies and owners must be true partners

Media agencies and owners must be true partners

Will brands regret rushing into digital?

Will brands regret rushing into digital?

Tesco/Booker deal highlights the need to evolve core businesses

Tesco/Booker deal highlights the need to evolve core businesses

More