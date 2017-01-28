Omar Oakes
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Y&R London launches branded content division

Y&R London has launched a branded content division led by specialists with a background in publishing and online media.

Y&R: Johnstone; Wanless; Page; Sharpe; Scott; and George.
Y&R: Johnstone; Wanless; Page; Sharpe; Scott; and George.

The new division will be led by Richard Johnstone, who joined last year as managing partner of content last year and reports to the agency’s chief executive Jon Sharpe. 

Joining from Omnicom’s content agency Drum, where he worked as content strategist and editorial director for two years, Johnstone has worked with brands such as John Lewis, Rimmel Coty and Notonthehighstreet.com.

Johnstone has a background in magazines, having worked as publishing director at Marie Claire between 2006 and 2011 and starting his career in sales role for Emap at Bauer Media and Maxim at Dennis. 

Clients at launch include the Premier League, Oxfam and Lombard Odier, which have tasked the division with creating targeted branded content across media owners such as Vice, the Financial Times, Facebook, Channel 4 and Hearst magazines. 

To staff the new division, Y&R has also hired Jill Wanless, deputy editor of Hello! Fashion joins as editorial director; John Scott, former senior strategist at Drum, joins as strategy director; Gracie Page, a former Drum digital producer, joins as creative technologist and Sarah George, former marketing and partnerships manager at Harper Collins, joins as business and partnership manager.

Sharpe said: "Too often branded content is at best an afterthought or worst a guessing game. Y&R London is proud to have such a stellar line-up of talent that will bring credibility, expertise and insight into exploding the impact and relevance of our clients and campaigns to their target markets." 

Y&R London rebranded from Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R last month. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

2 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

3 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

4 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

5 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

6 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

Share0 shares

7 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

8 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

9 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

10 Beautiful weirdos wanted: how diversity will solve your creativity problem

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

3 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

8 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Why brands are getting political

Why brands are getting political

Phew what a scorcher! David Hockney redesigns The Sun's masthead

Phew what a scorcher! David Hockney redesigns The Sun's masthead

The consumer/brand relationship is at a crossroads

The consumer/brand relationship is at a crossroads

Y&R London launches branded content division

Y&R London launches branded content division

Marketers predict death of cookie-based advertising by 2018

Marketers predict death of cookie-based advertising by 2018

More