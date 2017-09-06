YouTube launches mini ads to woo brands

The ads, launched on YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn, promote the Google-owned platform’s engaged audience, Ad Age reported.

YouTube has sought to reassure brands this year after ads unwittingly appeared on extremist websites via programmatically-placed inventory.

The "6 second audience stories" ads will run for six weeks ahead of Advertising Week in New York. Each spot focuses on a demographic, such as "Gen Xers", "parents" and "sports fans".

The ads link to a page on the advertising channels section on thinkwithgoogle.com, where it is said that advertisers can "get to know your audience better by getting to know their behaviour on YouTube".