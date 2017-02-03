Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

YouTube launches mobile live streaming

YouTube has introduced mobile live streaming for those on its platforms that have more than 10,000 subscribers.

YouTube launches mobile live streaming

The new feature is built into the YouTube app available on mobiles. Users can tap the capture button when they want to record a live video.

In a blog post, YouTube said: "It’s a launch that’ll put the power of live streaming in the hands of hundreds of thousands of talented creators, giving them a more intimate and spontaneous way to share their thoughts, lives, and creativity."

The videos will have the same features as other YouTube videos. YouTube announced plans to roll out the live feature in June last year.

The Google-owned platform is also helping its creators earn money from live streaming with a feature called Super Chat, which it describes as "paying for that front-row seat in the digital age".

If a user watching a live video wants to stand out from the crowd, they can buy a chat message that will be highlighted in a bright colour and stay at the top of the chat window for up to five hours, YouTube said.

The blog added: "Super Chat gives viewers a chance to add a little visual flair to their chats and gives creators a new way to keep connected to their fans while earning a little money on the side."

YouTube was criticised last year by vloggers who claimed its criteria for "advertiser-friendly" videos was too restrictive.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
Share February 03, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users support the brand's employment ad about a Mexican family's journey to America.

Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

2 Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

3 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

4 Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

5 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

6 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Share0 shares

7 A view from Dave Trott: Programmatic myopia

Share0 shares

8 L'Oréal commits to more digital marketing spend

Share0 shares

9 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares

10 Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

4 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

5 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

Share0 shares

Just published

Molson Coors awards US media to UK incumbent Zenith

Molson Coors awards US media to UK incumbent Zenith

Bulks: the language around free distribution needs to change

Bulks: the language around free distribution needs to change

AOL UK plugs Weve mobile data into programmatic platform

AOL UK plugs Weve mobile data into programmatic platform

YouTube launches mobile live streaming

YouTube launches mobile live streaming

AKQA expands to Australasia by bringing DT into its global network

AKQA expands to Australasia by bringing DT into its global network

More