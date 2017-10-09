YouTubers play alongside Gerrard, Fowler, Savage in Wembley Cup with EE

Hashtag United, the team led by YouTuber Spencer FC, won 6-1 on Saturday 7 October at the Wembley Stadium.

Other famous players included Robbie Savage, David James, William Gallas and Emile Heskey.

The match was broadcast on Spencer FC’s channel which pulled in 300,000 live viewers.

The series has been running since September which has featured Spencer FC and the F2 Freestylers complete a range of football challenges. It has been promoting EE’s pay as you go "free boosts" offer.

Max Taylor, managing director of marketing at EE, said: "This year’s Wembley Cup has been bigger than ever with over 34,000 EE customers and football fans attending one of the most hotly-anticipated football fixtures in the UK – creating an amazing atmosphere at Wembley, and raising £60,000 for Sports Relief.

"The response from our customers and fans throughout the series has been amazing, with over 10 million people tuning in to stream the episodes of the EE Wembley Cup throughout the series."