Zenith wins Singapore Tourism's global media from MEC

Following a six-way contest for Singapore Tourism Board’s global media account, Zenith has emerged the victor.

The agency takes the account from MEC, which has serviced STB for the past eight years.

The board put out its request for proposal in October, ahead of the end of MEC’s contract in March this year.

Zenith has secured a two-year retainer beginning 1 April, with the option to extend for another two years based on performance.

Helen Lee, managing director of Zenith Singapore, said: "The travel industry has been the most disrupted through technology. As the ROI agency, we reimagined ROI for Singapore Tourism Board through personalisation as travellers connect to an experience journey."

Six agencies, including Zenith and MEC, competed for the coveted account. The others were Carat Singapore, IPG Mediabrands Singapore, Mediacom Singapore and OMD Singapore.

Lynette Pang, STB’s assistant chief executive, said: "We look forward to working closely with Zenith as an agile and bold agency partner to help us create new possibilities and thrive in today’s dynamic media environment."

"We are grateful to all agencies who had put in the time and effort to participate in this process, and appreciate all the thoughtful submissions we received. We also thank our incumbent agency MEC for their valuable contributions and dedicated partnership for the past eight years."

A version of this article first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.