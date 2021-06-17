Škoda debuts ad for first all-electric SUV with sibling robots Purr and Grrr

Škoda has launched a UK TV ad for its all-electric Enyaq iV SUV.

Created by Fallon London, the 60-second animated spot tells the story of how the Enyaq iV was "created".

Directed by Frederic Planchon through Academy Films, with post-production and animation by Freefolk, the film illustrates the car as an SUV for people who want the environmental benefits of driving electric without compromising on design.

Created by Gareth Butters, the tale sees a human family adopt two young baby robots after they are mysteriously abandoned on their doorstep.

As the story develops, the siblings' personality differences become apparent – "Purr" (the first) is gentle and caring, while "Grrr" (the second sibling) is impassioned and creative, with the duality meant to represent the car’s eco-consciousness and its dynamic design.

After finishing school and leaving home, we see them try (and fail) at a variety of jobs – their two characters never quite in sync with each other until they stumble into the Škoda factory. Here, their differences are embraced as we see Purr and Grrr work in harmony to create a car that complements their personalities and the best of both worlds; the Enyaq iV.

Kirsten Stagg, head of marketing at Škoda UK, said: “The campaign beautifully dramatises the two sides of our all-electric SUV; a striking looking, design-led car that is kind to the environment. It’s the most important car in our history and we set ourselves bold ambitions for both creativity and memorability for this launch. Working with Fallon, we were able to bring to life this next step in our Driven by Something Different creative platform and the new era of electromobility for Škoda.”

The ad is part of the brand’s "Driven by Something Different" campaign, which began in 2017 with Sir Bradley Wiggins and continued with UK artist Paloma Faith (from 2018 to 2020).

Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer at Leo Burnett (including Fallon), said: “This was one of our most creatively ambitious campaigns to date for Škoda, both in terms of creating a big, beautifully crafted story that really brings to life the differences of the Enyaq iV, but trying to do that in lockdown.

“With the help of the phenomenal Frederic Planchon, we hope we’ve created a story full of heart and humanity that shows the magic that can happen when two opposing forces come together. We’re very excited to introduce Purr and Grrr to the world.”

Alongside the 60-second spot, 30- and 20-second versions will run, supported by video-on-demand, out of home and digital activity. Media is handled by Omnicom Media Group’s PHD, which has secured a partnership with Channel 4 that includes ad break takeovers where Purr and Grrr will build the Channel 4 logo across six different idents. TV spots will run across channels including during major sporting events this summer. The multimedia campaign will also involve social media (handled by Ogilvy), CRM (Rapp), digital (Tribal Worldwide), data (Merkle) and retailer marketing (ITG).