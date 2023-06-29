Promoted
Innovid
Added 29 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

“The more we get into the consumer mindset, we’re going to see better results”

How can companies leverage measurement innovation?

From looking at video measurement holistically to being creative with data points, and from the addressability of CTV to understanding overlap and incrementality between linear and digital, now is the time to take advantage of converged TV measurement. How? We asked industry leaders from Carat, Comcast, Innovid, LG Ad Solutons, MARS, Tubi, Upwave, and 4As.

Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now