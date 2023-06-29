Promoted
Innovid
Added 29 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

“The TV ecosystem will thrive through working together”

How can collaboration drive innovation?

To move the industry forward, it’s important to work collaboratively. So we brought together some great minds from Comcast, Innovid, Upwave, The Trade Desk, 4As to discuss why sharing is caring. From delivering more consistent results to fostering innovation that can drive alignment, they share why collaboration is key. 

Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now