“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

Campaign and Marketreach are to showcase campaigns that demonstrate the most creative, innovative or effective use of mail, a medium that's providing fresh disruption in an age of screen overload.

A new series, “Trailblazing Mail”, will shine a light on one campaign every two months, featuring it on campaignlive.co.uk. We’ll be celebrating the work and the people behind it, plus digging into why it was right for mail and how the idea got from pitch to post.

For a chance to be considered for this feature, enter your work and details here by Thursday 14th April. Campaigns will be selected by Campaign and Marketreach, the marketing authority on commercial mail - the UK’s third biggest media channel worth an estimated £1.1bn.

Whether direct mail, partially-addressed mail or door drops, mail is now fast emerging as the new disruptor. Marketreach research found it is not only surviving in an increasingly online world, but thriving, with 70% of consumers saying mail makes them feel more valued and 87% that letters sent by mail are more believable.

Plus, while the pandemic induced a digital transformation, it also gave rise to a record level of engagement with mail. The Joint Industry Committee for Mail (JICMAIL) found that 96% of mail was engaged with during lockdown, the highest figure it had ever recorded.

A well-crafted, well-planned and well-targeted piece of tangible mail, to be held in the hand and read, quite possibly at leisure, now has the allure of some welcome me-time, away from online clatter and eyeball-straining screens.

Its power to cut through is clear. Which is why forward-thinking brands and agencies are considering mail afresh and ensuring it has its place on media schedules.

“For so many brands today, it’s getting increasingly difficult to cut through and establish effective reach - and that’s mail’s superpower,” said Marketreach managing director Phil Ricketts.

As a “highly disruptive media channel that will elevate any marketing mix, mail has almost limitless creative possibilities which makes it highly engaging and welcomed into the home.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with Campaign on the new ‘Trailblazing Mail’ series and we’re looking forward to being able to showcase the industry’s brilliant examples of creative diversity which delivers results.”

We’re not just looking for beautifully crafted work or earth-shattering results (though please do send us those). We’re also interested in broader criteria.

Perhaps your campaign is an example of brilliant personalisation, targeting, storytelling, integration with digital or breaking the mould in your sector. Perhaps you’re using mail for the first time or for a new purpose that has proved successful - or surprising.

