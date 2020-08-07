Julia Francis
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

You & Mr Jones acquires influencer platform Collectively

Collectively will join forces with theAmplify, an influencer platform that You & Mr Jones acquired in 2016.

Illustration by Kelsee Thomas of the all-female leadership team. Top row: Fiona Hughes, Alexa Tonner, Natalie Silverstein; Middle: Ryan Stern; Bottom: Angelita Sierra, Amy Luca, Rashmi Nigam
Illustration by Kelsee Thomas of the all-female leadership team. Top row: Fiona Hughes, Alexa Tonner, Natalie Silverstein; Middle: Ryan Stern; Bottom: Angelita Sierra, Amy Luca, Rashmi Nigam

Technology holding company You and Mr Jones has acquired influencer marketing agency Collectively.

The agency will partner the David Jones-led group's technology influencer platform theAmplify.

By combining tech solutions with theAmplify's influencer marketing tactics, You & Mr Jones plans to create strategic campaigns for global brands.

Collectively co-founder and CEO Ryan Stern and theAmplify CEO Amy Luca will lead an all-women executive team.

David Jones, founder and CEO of You & Mr Jones, did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition, but said it was "significant".

TheAmplify grew more than 50% organically in the first six months of this year, but Jones declined to state the valuation of the company.

"Alongside our investments in Traackr and Tribe Dynamics, [merging Collectively and theAmplify] gives us unparalleled capabilities in the influencer space," Jones said in a statement.

Since its launch in 2015, You & Mr Jones has rapidly grown in the brandtech category. In early 2019, in-house agency specialist Oliver sold a majority stake to the tech holding company, and after raising $200m in December, You & Mr Jones was valued at $1.3bn.

A version of this story originally appeared on Campaign US

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020