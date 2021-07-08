Sara Nelson
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

You & Mr Jones hires Amazon head of global agency partnerships

New York-based Virginie Douin, who begins her role immediately, joins as partner.

Virginie Douin: begins her new role immediately
Virginie Douin: begins her new role immediately

You & Mr Jones has hired Virginie Douin, Amazon’s former head of global agency partnerships. 

Douin, who begins her role immediately, joins the agency as partner and will lead expansion and acceleration of the group’s ecommerce-focused business, including enterprise-level partnerships. 

Douin is based in New York City, where she moved in 2017 to take charge of Amazon’s agency partnerships globally. There, she led its ecommerce and sponsored ads partnerships across advertising holding companies and consultancies worldwide, launching and managing a global team.

Douin joined Amazon Advertising in 2014, initially based in France, where she started the agency and programmatic sales teams across France, Spain and Italy, and designed and developed the first commercial agreements between Amazon and agencies.  

At You & Mr Jones, she will be overseeing M&A strategy (with more than $100m to spend on acquisitions), leading group relationships with ecommerce platforms, overseeing cross-group integration and being a key resource for the company’s clients.  

Douin’s key achievements at Amazon include creating and executing the ecommerce Acceleration Program, a partner scheme aimed at developing ecommerce capabilities, leveraging Amazon’s API and adtech integrations across brands, large agencies and consultancies. She also drove adoption of the most popular Amazon self-service ad solution available – Sponsored Ads (keyword-targeted ads that appear in searches on Amazon) – and was a driving force behind Amazon’s strategic partner programmes such as Amazon Sales Partner and Partner Network.  

The pandemic has accelerated the use of ecommerce, and You & Mr Jones believes this will be a lasting trend. It’s estimated that online sales increased more than 32% in 2020. As people rely more on ecommerce, brands are accelerating the development of their presence in this area and it’s expected that $80bn will shift from physical, retail-centric media to digital channels, representing a 10% change in marketing spend allocation. 

Douin said: “I'm excited to join such a fast-growing and innovative company, and such a talented group of people: ecommerce is absolutely central to the future of marketing and the group David and team are building is uniquely well placed to maximise brands' success with the increasingly large number of people shopping online. As the world’s first Brandtech group, You & Mr Jones has the opportunity to develop best-in-class services around ecommerce, bringing together a unique combination of tech, content, media and data, which will empower brands to implement full-funnel approaches inclusive of ecommerce, rather than treating ecommerce as a separate channel from their upper-funnel strategy.” 

You & Mr Jones founder, David Jones, said: “We are obsessive about having both the best technology and the best talent. Virginie is an exceptional talent who joins us from one of the leading global technology companies and who brings with her the unique expertise she's learned inside the world's largest online retailer. I'm thrilled she's joined the group and even more excited to introduce her to our clients.” 

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

Added 8 hours ago
Georganna Simpson
Wellness on the big stage: how live music connects fans with their values

Wellness on the big stage: how live music connects fans with their values

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2021: The results

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2021: The results

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
AGENCY
How the pandemic has evolved the employee experience

How the pandemic has evolved the employee experience

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago