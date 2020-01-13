You & Mr Jones invests in ethical video ad platform Good-Loop

You & Mr Jones has taken an investment in Good-Loop, a UK ethical video start-up that helps advertisers use programmatic technology to deliver brand purpose at scale.

Good-Loop has closed a $1.6m (£1.23) seed-funding round and will invest the funds into growing its commercial team in Europe and the US.

With its headquarters in Edinburgh, Good-Loop’s platform rewards online ad viewers by donating on their behalf to a chosen charity. Half of the media spend for these ads goes to the charities, as long as the viewers watched a 30-second ad for at least 15 seconds. Good-Loop says video performance and ad recall is boosted by up to 45%.

Good-Loop's client list includes Amazon, Coca-Cola, H&M, Nestlé and Unilever. Nestlé chose Good-Loop for its KitKat Sustainability Project in 2017.

The start-up also plans to raise a Series A funding round in the first quarter of 2021 that will be used to fund its US expansion.

Amy Williams, co-founder and chief executive of Good-Loop, said: "Bringing You & Mr Jones and our other investors into the business at this stage will add a huge amount of value above and beyond cash as we prepare to scale up our operations. With industry luminaries like David Jones supporting us, we’ll be well-positioned to deliver innovative marketing technology, industry-leading social insight and truly impactful brand purpose."

Good-Loop, which was launched in 2016, said it has raised more than £500,000 for charities and is on track to hit its target of £2m by 2021. Daniel Winterstein co-founded the company along with Williams.

Other investors in the round include New York-based Quaestus Capital Management, SIS Ventures, marketing technology angel group Galvanise Capital and the Scottish Investment Bank, the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise.

You & Mr Jones, founded by former Havas chief executive David Jones, markets itself as "the world's first global brandtech group" and is the parent company of Oliver, Gravity Road, Mofilm and Mobkoi.