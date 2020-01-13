Omar Oakes
Added 54 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

You & Mr Jones invests in ethical video ad platform Good-Loop

UK start-up's client list includes Amazon and Unilever.

Good-Loop: Williams and Winterstein
Good-Loop: Williams and Winterstein

You & Mr Jones has taken an investment in Good-Loop, a UK ethical video start-up that helps advertisers use programmatic technology to deliver brand purpose at scale.

Good-Loop has closed a $1.6m (£1.23) seed-funding round and will invest the funds into growing its commercial team in Europe and the US. 

With its headquarters in Edinburgh, Good-Loop’s platform rewards online ad viewers by donating on their behalf to a chosen charity. Half of the media spend for these ads goes to the charities, as long as the viewers watched a 30-second ad for at least 15 seconds. Good-Loop says video performance and ad recall is boosted by up to 45%.

Good-Loop's client list includes Amazon, Coca-Cola, H&M, Nestlé and Unilever. Nestlé chose Good-Loop for its KitKat Sustainability Project in 2017. 

The start-up also plans to raise a Series A funding round in the first quarter of 2021 that will be used to fund its US expansion.

Amy Williams, co-founder and chief executive of Good-Loop, said: "Bringing You & Mr Jones and our other investors into the business at this stage will add a huge amount of value above and beyond cash as we prepare to scale up our operations. With industry luminaries like David Jones supporting us, we’ll be well-positioned to deliver innovative marketing technology, industry-leading social insight and truly impactful brand purpose."

Good-Loop, which was launched in 2016, said it has raised more than £500,000 for charities and is on track to hit its target of £2m by 2021. Daniel Winterstein co-founded the company along with Williams.  

Other investors in the round include New York-based Quaestus Capital Management, SIS Ventures, marketing technology angel group Galvanise Capital and the Scottish Investment Bank, the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise.

You & Mr Jones, founded by former Havas chief executive David Jones, markets itself as "the world's first global brandtech group" and is the parent company of Oliver, Gravity Road, Mofilm and Mobkoi.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020
What gamers want from Twitter

What gamers want from Twitter

Promoted

January 08, 2020
AGENCY
Position your company as an employer of choice

Position your company as an employer of choice

Promoted

January 08, 2020