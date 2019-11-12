The & Partnership London names Emily Harlock chief strategy officer

The & Partnership London has hired Emily Harlock, head of strategy at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, as chief strategy officer.

Harlock spent 12 year at AMV, which she joined in 2007 as a planner. She was promoted to strategy director in 2011 and then head of strategy in 2016. In her most current role, she managed a team of more than 30.

At The & Partnership, Harlock will provide strategic support across all clients and new business. Her appointment is effective from January and she will report to UK chief executive Sarah Golding.

Golding said: "The & Partnership is really motoring this year. Having Emily join us as London’s CSO will make us go even further, even faster."

Harlock added: "The & Partnership is flying with real momentum and has shown itself to be a true innovator in the industry. It has smashed through agency boundaries and recognised early the power of getting the right people around a problem to solve it with creativity. On top of that, I love the down-to-earth culture of the place and everyone I’ve met there – and being a fellow northerner, the spirit and determination of Goldie."