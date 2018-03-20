Jeremy Lee
Added 12 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The & Partnership London wins full-service Secret Cinema brief

The & Partnership London has picked up the full-service account for Secret Cinema, the specialists in immersive cinema experiences, following a competitive pitch process.

Secret Cinema: screened 'Ghostbusters' at London's Troxy in 2013
Secret Cinema: screened 'Ghostbusters' at London's Troxy in 2013

The agency has been appointed to handle strategy, content and social for the brand, with its sister media agency M/SIX looking after media.

Secret Cinema launched in 2007 and runs productions ranging from grassroots screenings in abandoned London buildings to large-scale productions around the world, using participatory techniques that blur the boundaries between performance, audience, set and reality.

The company, which creates immersive theatrical experiences around classic films, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with its biggest ever production – Blade Runner.

Max Alexander, the chief executive of Secret Cinema, said: "I look forward to working with The & Partnership’s new-model team of creatives, brand strategists and digital media gurus, who are as ambitious about Secret Cinema as we are."

The & Partnership rebranded from CHI & Partners in January in a move it said would underline its focus on innovative and data-driven work. The ad agency sits within the The & Partnership micro-network that combines capabilities including media planning, PR, brand experience and content.

Sarah Golding, the chief executive officer of The&Partnership London, said: "This is a super-cool brand and the perfect client for our new model – giving us the opportunity to flex our diverse talents to take the phenomenal Secret Cinema brand to the next level."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?