Jeremy Lee
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The & Partnership London wins global Wella Professionals

Agency starts work on the account immediately.

The & Partnership London wins global Wella Professionals

The & Partnership London has picked up the global creative account for Coty's Wella Professionals haircare brand.

The agency won the business after a competitive pitch handled by The Observatory and starts with immediate effect.

Sam Southey, vice-president, creative excellence, at Coty, said: "This is another important step in our journey to partner with the best creative talent in order to drive our brands further forward. We’re excited to strengthen our strategic and creative bench with The & Partnership, propelling one of our iconic brands to a bright future."

Sarah Golding, UK chief executive and partner of The & Partnership, added: "We’re beyond thrilled to be working with Coty on the Wella Professionals brand. We can’t wait to get our teeth into this brief: it chimes perfectly with our big, bold and bionic approach, blending innovative tech and smart data with world-class creativity. And it’s global – just what we like."

In 2016, Wella Professionals worked with Jack Morton Worldwide to create an experience for both the live and digital audience at the Fira de Barcelona trade fair.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Women are still shockingly underrepresented in positions of power and influence"…Shortlist Media chief executive Ella Dolphin

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

#TellHerStory: Why Stylist is pushing for Visible Women

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career