The & Partnership London wins global Wella Professionals

The & Partnership London has picked up the global creative account for Coty's Wella Professionals haircare brand.

The agency won the business after a competitive pitch handled by The Observatory and starts with immediate effect.

Sam Southey, vice-president, creative excellence, at Coty, said: "This is another important step in our journey to partner with the best creative talent in order to drive our brands further forward. We’re excited to strengthen our strategic and creative bench with The & Partnership, propelling one of our iconic brands to a bright future."

Sarah Golding, UK chief executive and partner of The & Partnership, added: "We’re beyond thrilled to be working with Coty on the Wella Professionals brand. We can’t wait to get our teeth into this brief: it chimes perfectly with our big, bold and bionic approach, blending innovative tech and smart data with world-class creativity. And it’s global – just what we like."

In 2016, Wella Professionals worked with Jack Morton Worldwide to create an experience for both the live and digital audience at the Fira de Barcelona trade fair.