The & Partnership poaches AMV creative behind award-winning Bodyform campaigns

The & Partnership has poached Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO joint deputy executive creative director Toby Allen to lead its London creative department.

Allen, who becomes The & Partnership's executive creative director, has been briefed to guide the creative output of the agency for all existing clients, which include Argos, Pets at Home, British Gas, Wella and NatWest, and will oversee the day-to-day running of the department.

He will report to chief executive Sarah Golding and take over the duties of Micky Tudor and Yan Elliott, both of whom have new roles within the business.

Tudor has been promoted to chief creative officer, a role in which he will concentrate on maintaining key client relationships and steering pitches.

Elliott has been appointed to a new group executive creative director position. In this role, he will oversee The & Partnership Group and provide additional creative input globally.

At AMV, Allen made a name for himself alongside his former creative partner, Jim Hilson, for leading the five-year transformation of the Bodyform account. During this time, he was responsible for some of the brand's most-awarded campaigns, including "Viva la vulva" and "Wombstories".

Allen, who also oversaw the Tena, Martini, Sure and Facebook Portal accounts, is renowned for work that smashes taboos and shapes culture, removing social stigma and overturning decades of advertising convention.

In his time at AMV, he helped it win six Cannes Lions Grands Prix, three consecutive Titanium Lions, three D&AD black Pencils, including Craft Pencil of the Decade, and more than 30 other Grands Prix in categories ranging from integrated, film, digital and use of data, to craft, creative strategy and creative effectiveness.

At AMV BBDO, Allen and Hilson also helped reshape the agency’s placement scheme to encourage greater creative diversity, and mentored D&AD’s diversity programme.

Hilson remains at AMV BBDO as deputy executive creative director.

Sarah Golding, chief executive officer and partner of The & Partnership, said: "Toby is a truly exceptional creative – the best of the best globally – and we're beyond proud that he will be joining us.

"With Micky and Yan stepping into exciting new roles the creative leadership across The & Partnership has never been stronger. It's a thrilling time for us here. We've seen huge growth in the last year, during the most trying of times but as an agency and a collective of people, we've come out stronger and with ever-more creative ambition to propel the agency forward.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Toby will help us to attract an unfair share of the best and diverse talent out there and ensure we deliver more award-winning work for our clients."