The 10 most-loved brands on Facebook

Surfing, skating and snow-focused brand Extreme is the most-loved brand on Facebook, according to the latest research by Socialbakers.

The results are based on the total amount of "love" reactions brands receive on their Facebook posts, with almost one million people "loving" Extreme’s posts, which include videos of surfing and snow-themed products for sale.

Fast-fashion retailers Pink Boutique and Boohoo make up the rest of the top three, with 879,389 and 528,806 "love" reactions respectively.

Seven of the top 10 most "loved" brands on Facebook are in the retail industry, including the lesser-known Childsplay Clothing and Ashes into Glass.

Netflix and Joe Wicks’ The Body Coach also made the list, with a respective 196,755 and 189,012 "love" reactions.

Asda came 10th in the league, at almost 800,000 "loves" behind the top spot at 172,146.

Socialbakers’ chief executive, Yuval-Ben Itzhak, said: "The type of content that get the most 'love' reactions on Facebook is the content that provokes emotion. From the glamorous wedding dresses posted by WED2BE to the daredevil stunts shared by Extreme, it's the highly visual, relevant content that gets all the love on social.

"It's no surprise that ecommerce fashion brands like Boohoo and Pink Boutique are also tapping into the visual nature of fashion to get 'love' reactions on their content. As online boutiques, social is the most important channel for them to reach and engage their customers."