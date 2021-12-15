10 top marketer quotes on how to get ahead

Campaign and The Trade Desk met virtually with one marketer a month in 2021 to discuss their biggest challenges, opportunities and find out what makes them tick. In lively conversations, they shared advice on building brands and explored marketing topics such as big data, privacy, personalisation and authenticity.

Each 10-20 minute interview, packed with invaluable insights, is available to watch here. We guarantee it’ll be worth your time, as they share candid thoughts on the biggest barriers they’ve faced in the last 12 months, while reflecting on the goals and opportunities ahead.

We’ve rounded up some of my favourite quotes from the series, plus you can watch the highlights below for a taster.

Be curious “I will quote Bruce McColl, the ex CMO of Mars and the best marketing boss I ever had, who’s emphasis was always around being ‘curious’. He used to say it’s the cornerstone of any good marketer, the first tool you need to have in your tool kit. Around every corner is a brilliant insight that can transform any brand, business or sector, or perhaps a person. That really stuck with me." Mark Evans, managing director, marketing and communications, Direct Line

Make it mean something “The last year has really reinforced the importance of meaningful engagement with customers and the need to be sensitive to the mood of the nation. Be really genuinely meaningful and useful for customers.” Nina Bibby, ex-CMO, O2

Be authentic “You can be natural [on TikTok]. You don’t have to be perfect, but being yourself, even if it’s low-fi, is the secret to success.” Trevor Johnson, head of B2B marketing, TikTok

Listen to customer feedback “Pay attention to what consumers are saying and thinking. Log onto Twitter and tune into what the consumer is coming to you and telling you, and make sure you’re in touch with your brand. That’s one of the easiest things that every brand marketer can do.” Matt Thomas, senior director, grooming, Northern Europe, P&G

Be relevant in the right place “It’s absolutely critical that you are relevant and engaging. I think it’s really important that you utilise emotionally creative content. But it’s also important to be where your audiences are.” Susan O'Brien, VP global brand, Just Eat

Use all the data at your disposal “Be aware of changes in data privacy and how the collection of data might impact your brand. But there’s so much out there that you could be taking advantage of that you're probably not now.” Kate Crowley, senior eCommerce marketing director, Western Europe, Lego

Get face-to-face feedback – if you can “Nothing beats getting out there on the shop floor and talking to our customers. Getting out and speaking to people reminds you of the different challenges we face in different parts of the country. And I find talking to our partners and colleagues in stores so inspiring – they are a lot closer to customers than me and it’s a brilliant way to spark ideas.” Chris Carter, marketing & eCommerce director, Specsavers.

Talent is testament to success “Many marketers have finite resources and we’re in a world where we’re vying for consumer attention. So how do we find meaningful ways to engage with our target audience? I believe that, ultimately, it will be talented people who will give us the answers. It’s the people, us, who execute, who bring ideas and brands to life, and it’s us that will solve that challenge. And the only way you can attract the most amazingly talented people is to have a wonderful culture in your business where people can truly thrive and experiment.” Pamela Brown, CMO, Vodafone Smart Tech

Don’t let fear lead you “Just go for it. What’s the worst that can happen? Shake the fear on your shoulder.” Anita Robinson, innovation director, Diageo

Think about people and purpose always “One thing that the pandemic has changed is that people don’t see themselves as consumers – being an engine for consumption is not a positive thing to think about. So our view of people has changed, we don’t think of them as consumers but individuals. Try to always think about what people’s role is in brand building and take a medium- to long-term view, and also think about how that can align with our purpose.” James Sallows, global head, consumer & business insights & analytics, GSK

Thoughts from our co-host… Throughout the series, The Trade Desk EMEA SVP, Professor Philippa Snare, has helped Campaign to quiz top marketers, while adding her own inspiring thoughts into each episode. Snare is ex-CMO at Microsoft and also worked at Facebook building future digital marketing and thought leadership. She is currently responsible for leading the EMEA operational headquarters at The Trade Desk. Here are some of her insights: "Treat every customer as you would a friend or colleague.” “Now, we not only have the data, but we’ve also got the ability to mine it and use it quickly. It’s gold.” “What we’re struggling with as an industry is not enough people are using data points – but when they are, they’re taking it at face value and not really thinking about where it’s coming from or what it really means. I’m trying to change that.” “I don’t think you can build legacy brands without taking a longer-term view.” “You shouldn’t ever be shy of asking for help. None of us are experts at everything, even if you’ve been in business a long time.”

