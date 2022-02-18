'110km an hour with 5% vision': Channel 4 debuts Paralympics trailer

Channel 4 has released its first promotional trailer for coverage of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in a spot that depicts the speed and intensity of whizzing down a ski run with just 5% vision.

Visually impaired Paralympic GB alpine skier Millie Knight lists the mundane things she’s afraid of – clowns, dentists and public speaking – as she skis at great speed down a slope.

Made by 4Creative, Channel 4’s in-house creative team, the trailer blurs out most of the screen to show Knight’s viewpoint. Knight advised the team herself so they could accurately depict her vision.

Her voiceover then adds: “Some people might think it’s scary to ski down a mountain at 110km an hour with 5% vision. For me, that’s all in a day’s work.”

Finally, the screen moves to text saying “to be a Paralympian there’s got to be something wrong with you”, and shows audiences a montage of previous Winter Olympics.

Lynsey Atkin, executive creative director at 4Creative, said: “We’re all scared of something. Some of us would be rightly very scared of flying down a ski slope with severe visual impairment. Not Millie Knight, who is only afraid of snakes and glitter.

“We’re so grateful for Millie’s guidance in making this film; it’s helped us make it as realistic as possible to show viewers what she will be undertaking in Beijing.”

Debuting during Gogglebox tonight (18 February), the ad will be available with subtitles and audio description for viewers who have those settings activated on their televisions.

The ad follows Channel 4’s much-acclaimed ads for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.