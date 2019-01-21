14 things that will apparently cure your Blue Monday depression

1 Cheese

#BlueMonday isn't blue when you're enjoying our Cheddar! Put a smile on a cheese-loving friend's face today & tag them to #WIN one of 3 packs of our Cheddar. 3 winners will be announced after 5pm! pic.twitter.com/HwRGP1WXj0 — Wyke Farms (@wykefarms) January 21, 2019

2 Lingerie

??GIVEAWAY!?? Feeling blue? We’ve got the perfect lunchtime lingerie boost! Simply retweet and follow to enter to win our #BouxMonday bundle, including TWO gorgeous new lingerie sets, our comfy Hattie bralette AND a £50 gift card! Winner will be DM’d on 22.01.19 ??#BlueMonday pic.twitter.com/4cn3HWdyMq

3 Brownies

To perk up #BlueMonday, we’re offering you the chance to win a gift box of brownies. For the chance to win, follow us & RT. We’ll select & announce ONE winner on Friday 25th Jan – you can enter multiple times across Facebook, Instagram & Twitter, but only 1 prize will be awarded pic.twitter.com/PpJM0nUc6d — Konditor & Cook (@konditorandcook) January 21, 2019

4 Cheap flights

All day long we're beating #BlueMonday with our 20% off sale! And to celebrate, we have a €50 flight voucher to give away right here on Twitter ??



All you have to do to enter is RT this post and tell us which destination you stop on below ???? pic.twitter.com/0JlEShoXaa — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 21, 2019

5 Speakers

To brighten up your #BlueMonday, we’ve got a competition for you to win one of our portable Bluetooth speakers! Like this post before 5pm TODAY to be in with the chance to WIN! pic.twitter.com/TUDlS7Y7Lp

6 Sun cream

It's #BlueMonday ??



Turn that frown upside down by entering our competition ??



All you have to do is like and RT this post to be in with the chance of winning a SunSense Face Bundle ?? #win pic.twitter.com/hrrsbBBBfG — SunSense UK (@SunSenseUK) January 21, 2019

7 Mugs

We're here to help you conquer the Monday Blues with this sweet ALLO mug and a gift card to a local coffee shop. ??#BlueMonday



Tell us what kind caffeinated beverage cheers you up for a chance to win. ?? pic.twitter.com/NeWdIs3Ww9 — ALLO Communications (@AlloFiber) January 21, 2019

8 Bath confetti

Cheer up your #BlueMonday with a sneaky treat! #Win some @Debenhams goodies to make your day, including a cute water bottle & amazing bath confetti! Follow & RT to enter, ends 8am Tuesday 22nd January #prize #Competition pic.twitter.com/MgcDBs6nT0 — Fishergate Centre (@FishergateSC) January 21, 2019

9 Cous cous

To brighten up #BlueMonday we’re giving away a selection of @AinsleyFoods ????. Follow, RT & comment with the name of the island Ainsley visited in the 1st ep of #AinsleysCaribbeanKitchen Ends 10pm 21/01, winner chosen at random, UK 18+only. T&Cs on FB page. #ainsleyfoodsgiveaway pic.twitter.com/Egy0hs7gQx — Ainsley Harriott & AHFC (@AinsleyFoods) January 21, 2019

10 Mangoes

Something to brighten your day on a dreary #BlueMonday… free #fruit!

Simply reply with a Gif that always cheers you up for a chance to #win one of our mango selections! pic.twitter.com/NGEz0gpDPV — Nature's Finest (@NatFinestFruit) January 21, 2019

11 Popcorn

We’ve got a cure for #BlueMonday right here!



For your chance to win FIVE BAGS of Butterkist popcorn, simply follow us and retweet this post!! ????



T&Cs apply, 18+: https://t.co/ViQtlShaNU#giveaway #win pic.twitter.com/Ui0xWGI2rI — Butterkist Popcorn (@ButterkistUK) January 21, 2019

12 Pork pies

Today is #BlueMonday - supposedly the most depressing day of the year! Well, not if we have anything to say about it....



We're giving away £10 worth of Pork Farms vouchers - just FOLLOW & RT to #win! pic.twitter.com/VEze4PJgRF — Pork Farms (@Pork_Farms) January 21, 2019

13 Carbon monoxide alarms

We're beating #BlueMonday by giving you the chance to #win a carbon monoxide alarm! To enter, simply follow us and retweet this tweet! ??



T&C's apply: https://t.co/gMVk4JPo85 pic.twitter.com/FXXpnrhit1 — Project SHOUT (@ProjectShoutCo) January 21, 2019

14 Business cards