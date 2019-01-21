Simon Gwynn
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

14 things that will apparently cure your Blue Monday depression

Sure, you have no money left and it's 10 days until you're allowed a drink. But don't despair: suncare products and cheddar cheese are here to help.

14 things that will apparently cure your Blue Monday depression

1 Cheese

2 Lingerie

— Boux Avenue (@BouxAvenue) January 21, 2019

3 Brownies

4 Cheap flights

5 Speakers

— CSL (@CSLGroupLtd) January 21, 2019

6 Sun cream

7 Mugs

8 Bath confetti

9 Cous cous

10 Mangoes

11 Popcorn

12 Pork pies

13 Carbon monoxide alarms

14 Business cards

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Monkey Roar (@monkeyroarstudios) on

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago
Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Promoted

Added 12 hours ago
AGENCY
TV creatives gift Adam & Eve/DDB a Thinkboxes win

TV creatives gift Adam & Eve/DDB a Thinkboxes win

Promoted

January 17, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

January 16, 2019