15 Instagram accounts Campaign's A Listers think you should follow

Agency bosses and creative leaders have picked the British Transport Police, Nasa and a parody Paul Danan account as some of their favourite Instagram handles to follow in this year's A List.

@britishtransportpolice

"If you are reading this and in any way involved in the social team, please get in touch. I think you’re amazing," Gravity Road's founder Mark Eaves writes. The account is dedicated to showcasing both serious and humorous behind-the-scenes moments of the British Transport Police.

@paul_danan_official

When Greco told us he was off to the shitter to practice his lines, we always assumed he was huffing up the 'mafia-strength' blow he never shared. Turned out he was reading chat-ups saved on his 8210. The simple tosser still couldn’t remember them, heard him say to a bird once: "Did it hurt when you fell from heaven? Because Jamaican me horny!"

The parody account, which supposedly features old photos taken using a disposable camera, has had a lot of the A Listers laughing. Adam & Eve/DDB’s chief creative officer, Richard Brim, said: "A little bit of sick comes up in excitement every time they post."

@nasa

Atomic London’s founder and creative partner, Guy Bradbury, thinks the photos, which explore the universe, are "out of this world".

@behindthescars_

Models proudly posing with their scars struck a note with Proximity London’s chairman, Louise Barber, who praises the account because it "celebrates courage, empowerment, positivity and encourages us to embrace the skin we’re in (relevant to someone close to me)".

@lukecabrahams

Unlimited Group’s president, Tim Bonnet, enjoys the Evening Standard social media editor's account for his "hilarious, if inappropriate, captions".

@kirbyjenner

Although Kendall Jenner was a firm favourite, Twitter’s vice-president EMEA, Bruce Daisley, loves the somewhat-lesser-known account of the reality star's secret fraternal twin, Kirby.

@overheardlondon

PHD UK’s chief executive, Verica Djurdjevic, recommends scrolling through this account, which perfectly captures the strange (but priceless) things people have overheard in London, for a laugh during the commute.

@tabloidarthistory

The art-inspired feed, which compares contemporary photos to traditional paintings, photographs and sculptures, is McCann Woldwide chief executive Mark Lund’s favourite because as the account says: "For every pic of Lindsay Lohan falling, there’s a Bernini sculpture begging to be referenced."

@mother_pukka

"She uses her voice for a noble purpose. I’m passionate about sharedparenting – a level playing field for working mums – and she does it with such good humour," Stephanie Marks, Havas Media UK’s managing director, writes about the Heart presenter and Marie Claire columnist, who says it like it is.

@garyjanetti

The Hollywood writer's account, which adds witty captions to photos of the royal family, is a favourite for Jackie Stevenson, founding partner of The Brooklyn Brothers. She said: "Wickedly funny and often just wicked."

@thisispattismith

TBWA\London’s chief executive, Sara Tate, thinks Patti Smith's feed filled with monochromatic pictures paired with beautiful captions is "the perfect antidote to rubbing shoulders with cynical Londoners on the Northern Line".

@lilmiquela

"Because she’s not even real, she’s a bot with 1.5 million followers," Grey Consulting’s chief executive, Leo Rayman, writes about the 19-year-old robot from Los Angeles who's boasting a huge fanbase on the platform (almost as many as Kylie Minogue).

@cashcats

Tarek Nseir, founding partner at TH_NK, writes: "There’s something truly uplifting about our feline friends bathing in money." Campaign couldn’t agree more.

@debbiemorrison3

As chosen by the Ebiquity managing director, global partnerships and events, herself: "I’m fairly prolific on Insta and everyday, when I look at my galleries, they remind me to be thankful of how rich my life really is."

@Wellbeing_In_Mind

Lots of proud A List parents boasted about their children’s Instagram accounts, but Oystercatchers' chief executive, Suki Thompson, slyly writes of her own offspring: "One university student promoting well-being and positive resilience support."

