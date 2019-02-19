Orianna Rosa Royle
15 Instagram accounts Campaign's A Listers think you should follow

Campaign asked members of its 2019 A List to name their favourite Instagrammers.

Agency bosses and creative leaders have picked the British Transport Police, Nasa and a parody Paul Danan account as some of their favourite Instagram handles to follow in this year's A List.

@britishtransportpolice 

"If you are reading this and in any way involved in the social team, please get in touch. I think you’re amazing," Gravity Road's founder Mark Eaves writes. The account is dedicated to showcasing both serious and humorous behind-the-scenes moments of the British Transport Police.

@paul_danan_official

View this post on Instagram

When Greco told us he was off to the shitter to practice his lines, we always assumed he was huffing up the 'mafia-strength' blow he never shared. Turned out he was reading chat-ups saved on his 8210. The simple tosser still couldn’t remember them, heard him say to a bird once: "Did it hurt when you fell from heaven? Because Jamaican me horny!"

A post shared by Dananagram (@paul_danan_official) on

The parody account, which supposedly features old photos taken using a disposable camera, has had a lot of the A Listers laughing. Adam & Eve/DDB’s chief creative officer, Richard Brim, said: "A little bit of sick comes up in excitement every time they post." 

@nasa

Atomic London’s founder and creative partner, Guy Bradbury, thinks the photos, which explore the universe, are "out of this world".

@behindthescars_

View this post on Instagram

Hello! I’m Kat (@amputee_kat) and I’ll be taking over @behindthescars_ today and tomorrow! I want to talk disability, self love, returning to dance as an amputee - all that fun stuff! If you have any questions please do send them across and I’ll answer them on the story. ???? . Kat "When I was 18 I contracted meningitis while in my first term at University. This meant that I had to have both of my legs amputated below the knee, and it left my body dotted with scars. Septicaemia runs deep into your skin, and so a lot of these scars are thick and sensitive reminders of the pain I endured - but also of the calloused strength I grew. As well as scars, because of the liquid pumped into my body to keep me alive, I was left with waterfalls of stretchmarks. This mapping of my body is a sign of what I’ve been through. That my body healed, and that it, and my mind are thicker and more interesting as a consequence." @amputee_kat #behindthescars

A post shared by Behind The Scars (@behindthescars_) on

Models proudly posing with their scars struck a note with Proximity London’s chairman, Louise Barber, who praises the account because it "celebrates courage, empowerment, positivity and encourages us to embrace the skin we’re in (relevant to someone close to me)".

@lukecabrahams

Unlimited Group’s president, Tim Bonnet, enjoys the Evening Standard social media editor's account for his "hilarious, if inappropriate, captions".

@kirbyjenner

Although Kendall Jenner was a firm favourite, Twitter’s vice-president EMEA, Bruce Daisley, loves the somewhat-lesser-known account of the reality star's secret fraternal twin, Kirby.

@overheardlondon

View this post on Instagram

Covent Garden. ?? ?? ?? Overheard by @willemcecchi ?? #wailingwall #overheardlondon

A post shared by Overheard London (@overheardlondon) on

PHD UK’s chief executive, Verica Djurdjevic, recommends scrolling through this account, which perfectly captures the strange (but priceless) things people have overheard in London, for a laugh during the commute.

@tabloidarthistory

The art-inspired feed, which compares contemporary photos to traditional paintings, photographs and sculptures, is McCann Woldwide chief executive Mark Lund’s favourite because as the account says: "For every pic of Lindsay Lohan falling, there’s a Bernini sculpture begging to be referenced." 

@mother_pukka

View this post on Instagram

Things I regret: Thinking parents were slackers for leaving the office at 4.59pm. Taking off my engagement ring in an interview for fear it screamed "might get knocked up". Giving off an air of someone whose ovaries are more resistant to Pampers ads than the candidate before. (A candidate who might be male). Sitting at my desk miscarrying because I couldn’t face my boss knowing I’m ‘trying’ for fear it might scupper a promotion landing. Remaining silent as interviewers talked of 15% Fitness First discounts when I wanted to know about maternity benefits. Playing the employment system but, in turn, being played as I became one of the 54,000 women (not including those on gagging orders) every year to lose her job for simply having a ????. Contrary to quips like "it was your choice to have a child", parenthood isn’t a recreational side hustle. Through all the gummy smiles and spontaneous shin cuddles, it’s laced with loss, postnatal depression, separation anxiety, irretrievable breakdown and financial strain. To be brutally chopped out of the job market for taking on Mother Nature’s biggest task simply takes us back to the Dark Ages. Change can be: interviewers mentioning maternity benefits in the same sentence as holiday. It can be employers not looking for engagement rings and subconsciously striking someone off the list for fear of procreation. It’s as simple as the word ‘paternity’ being used as much as ‘maternity’. It’s my 26-year-old self - all colleagues, in fact - not assuming someone is a slacker for leaving at 4.59pm #flexappeal #flexibleworking #maternitydiscrimination **to read the full feature I wrote for @stylistmagazine see the link in my bio**

A post shared by Anna Whitehouse (@mother_pukka) on

"She uses her voice for a noble purpose. I’m passionate about sharedparenting – a level playing field for working mums – and she does it with such good humour," Stephanie Marks, Havas Media UK’s managing director, writes about the Heart presenter and Marie Claire columnist, who says it like it is.

@garyjanetti

View this post on Instagram

"This is even fucking better than Sweetener!"

A post shared by Gary Janetti (@garyjanetti) on

The Hollywood writer's account, which adds witty captions to photos of the royal family, is a favourite for Jackie Stevenson, founding partner of The Brooklyn Brothers. She said: "Wickedly funny and often just wicked."

@thisispattismith

TBWA\London’s chief executive, Sara Tate, thinks Patti Smith's feed filled with monochromatic pictures paired with beautiful captions is "the perfect antidote to rubbing shoulders with cynical Londoners on the Northern Line".

@lilmiquela

View this post on Instagram

A robo never gets cold. ??

A post shared by *~ MIQUELA ~* (@lilmiquela) on

"Because she’s not even real, she’s a bot with 1.5 million followers," Grey Consulting’s chief executive, Leo Rayman, writes about the 19-year-old robot from Los Angeles who's boasting a huge fanbase on the platform (almost as many as Kylie Minogue). 

@cashcats

View this post on Instagram

?? #cashcats @cjgent

A post shared by Cashcats (@cashcats) on

Tarek Nseir, founding partner at TH_NK, writes: "There’s something truly uplifting about our feline friends bathing in money." Campaign couldn’t agree more.

@debbiemorrison3 

As chosen by the Ebiquity managing director, global partnerships and events, herself: "I’m fairly prolific on Insta and everyday, when I look at my galleries, they remind me to be thankful of how rich my life really is."

@Wellbeing_In_Mind

View this post on Instagram

Mums are like buttons they hold everything together ?? • • • #mum #wellness #family #instagood #daughter #love #mentalhealth

A post shared by Wellbeing In Mind (@wellbeing_in_mind) on

Lots of proud A List parents boasted about their children’s Instagram accounts, but Oystercatchers' chief executive, Suki Thompson, slyly writes of her own offspring: "One university student promoting well-being and positive resilience support." 

