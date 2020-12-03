Promoted
Added 13 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

The 2020 Christmas Quiz

These are testing times. Do you know more than your peers? Do you know more than your boss? Test your ad industry knowledge. Win £50k worth of ad inventory and a Samsung TV.

It’s December. It’s been a rubbish year. We’re all looking down the barrel of a half-baked Christmas featuring a lot of screen time and not enough revelry. For that reason, Campaign has got together with Samsung Ads to bring a bit of cheer back into your festive period with that most traditional of traditions – a Christmas Quiz.

But this one’s specially for you. It’s about advertising and the ad industry, it’s designed to tease your knowledge and test your insight. And it’s got fabulous prizes in the shape of a Samsung TV plus an agency prize: the most knowledgeable agency* receives £50k worth of ad-inventory on Samsung Ads for a charity of your choice.

Good luck!

