2021 Campaign Publishing Awards is open for entries

Entries have opened for the 2021 Campaign Publishing Awards, which recognises the best work by media owners and publishers.

The awards, now in their tenth year, will celebrate businesses and people who have adapted, embraced change and diversified during a time of significant change across the publishing and commercial content sectors.

The early-bird deadline for entries is 17 February.

Industry leaders from across the national, regional and international media industry will judge the awards, with the winners announced at a virtual ceremony on 25 and 26 May.

The awards were previously known as the British Media Awards, and were refreshed with a change of name and separate categories for both consumer and business media companies in 2020. In the consumer media categories in 2020 The Guardian was named Brand of the Year and Time Out took International Brand of the Year.

For more information on the Campaign Publishing Awards, including the entry kit, visit www.campaignpublishingawards.com.

For further details, contact stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com and james.butters@haymarket.com.