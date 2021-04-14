2021 Newsworks Planning Awards

This year’s winners include PHD, OMD and MediaCom, with eight category winners and five highly commended news brand campaigns.

MediaCom takes home the special chair’s award at this year’s Newsworks Planning Awards for its Lloyds Banking Group’s “Crossword Clues” campaign. The campaign also won in the best use of insight category, as well as receiving highly commended recognition for best creative content partnership.

Chair of the judges, NatWest Group CMO Margaret Jobling said: “MediaCom’s campaign for Lloyds was brilliant. It demonstrates the power of news brands as a platform and engaged perfectly with the audience to drive brand outcomes.” Meanwhile, PHD was awarded best newspaper campaign for its British Heart Foundation “You’re full of it” work and OMD bagged best news brand campaign for its multi-platform Levi’s campaign, “Your Voice Your Way”.

Watch the awards film and read the case studies here.