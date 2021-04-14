CampaignUK
2021 Newsworks Planning Awards
This year’s winners include PHD, OMD and MediaCom, with eight category winners and five highly commended news brand campaigns.
MediaCom takes home the special chair’s award at this year’s Newsworks Planning Awards for its Lloyds Banking Group’s “Crossword Clues” campaign. The campaign also won in the best use of insight category, as well as receiving highly commended recognition for best creative content partnership.
Chair of the judges, NatWest Group CMO Margaret Jobling said: “MediaCom’s campaign for Lloyds was brilliant. It demonstrates the power of news brands as a platform and engaged perfectly with the audience to drive brand outcomes.” Meanwhile, PHD was awarded best newspaper campaign for its British Heart Foundation “You’re full of it” work and OMD bagged best news brand campaign for its multi-platform Levi’s campaign, “Your Voice Your Way”.
Watch the awards film and read the case studies here.
The Winners
Best newspaper campaign
PHD - The British Heart Foundation, You’re Full of It
British Heart Foundation used a Metro cover-wrap to alert people to dangerous particles and take action against poor air quality.
Best news brand campaign
OMD - Levi’s, Your Voice Your Way
Levi’s joined forces with The Guardian to encourage young people to use news brands to elevate and amplify their voices.
Best digital news brand campaign
MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group, By Your Side
Lloyds partnered with the Mail to produce reactive content around the news agenda, showing support to customers during the pandemic.
Best topical campaign
Manning Gottlieb OMD - Uber, Thank you from a #GratefulUK
Uber partnered with Metro to thank hard-working NHS healthcare heroes, showing them love and appreciation by offering exclusive staff deals.
Effectiveness award
Lavery Rowe Advertising - Parsley Box, Performance Brand Campaign
Challenger brand Parsley Box used news brands’ trusted environment to educate people about its nutritious, quick and easy ready meals.
Best use of insight
MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group,
Crossword Clues
Lloyds Bank partnered with The Telegraph to engage with older, affluent and educated customers, getting them to download its app.
Best creative content partnership
Carat - Co-op Funeralcare, In Loving Memory
Co-op Funeralcare partnered with Reach to give families the chance to grieve, pay tribute and say goodbye during the pandemic.
Chair’s award
Highly Commended
Five campaigns received highly commended recognition in Newsworks’ 2021 Planning Awards. Read the case studies now.
Best newspaper campaign
Best news brand campaign
the7stars - Ancestry, Changing Minds in Changing Times
Ancestry collaborated with The Times to produce an educational and emotive content series in a bid to change public perception.
Best topical campaign
MediaCom - eBay & Mail Metro Media, Individually Brilliant, Stronger as One
eBay partnered with Mail Metro Media to showcase how essential its small sellers are while also supporting the sellers themselves.
Effectiveness award
Hearts & Science - UKTV Alibi, Understanding the psychology of crime with Femail & You Magazine
UKTV Alibi teamed up with Mail Metro Media for an immersive crime content campaign to improve perceptions and drive viewership.
Best creative content partnership
