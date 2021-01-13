2021 Thinkbox TV Planning Awards reflect a year like no other

The 14th edition of the awards, held in conjunction with Campaign, celebrate the creative and effective use of TV and recognise the people behind them.

This year there are several new awards, including a brand new enterable category of TV Planning Agency of the Year. This will recognise the agency that has consistently got the best from the growing opportunities that the expanding array of TV technologies present to brands.

Following its successful introduction last year, the awards will again seek out the Young TV Planner of the Year – an up and coming talent under 30 who is making waves in the industry.

There are eight categories to enter this year:

Best use of content?

Best use of sponsorship?

Best integrated campaign?

Best TV newcomer?

Best small budget use of TV?

Best ongoing use of TV?

Young TV Planner of the Year?

TV Planning Agency of the Year?

All shortlisted entries will also be considered for two special awards this year.

The Advanced TV Planning award will evaluate how entries have taken full advantage of the new opportunities opened by technology, such as cross-broadcaster audience mapping, customer data-matching, and expanding addressable capabilities.

The Best Use of TV in a Crisis will recognise the particular challenges faced by planners, agencies and brands in the past 12 months, and reward those who have adapted with excellence in unparalleled times.

As always, a Grand Prix will be chosen by the panel of judges to represent the best of the best.

Lindsey Clay, Thinkbox chief executive and chair of the judges, said: “Awards are important. They recognise great work, make or burnish reputations, and inspire others to do better. And in these insular, distanced times, anything that brings us together for positive reasons should be especially cherished.

“So, with some new awards to fight for – why on earth didn’t we already have a TV Planning Agency of the Year award? – as well as the warm feeling of being singled out for your ingenuity, innovation and effectiveness, I’m looking forward to celebrating another year of TV planning excellence.”

The awards are free to enter and the closing date for entries is Friday 12 March 2021, with winners announced in July.

Full details on the awards and how to enter can be found at www.tvplanningawards.co.uk.