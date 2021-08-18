Rob McKinlay
23red hires former Engine strategy chief to new leadership role

Former Engine executive strategy director joins purpose-driven creative shop in new role.

Mutter: "23red makes work that matters"
Purpose specialist creative agency 23red has appointed Simon Mutter to the newly created role of strategy and planning partner.

The former executive strategy director at Engine UK will join 23red's senior leadership team, reporting to CEO and founding partner Jane Asscher.

Mutter spent nine years at Engine, working on campaigns for government, third sector, business and financial services clients including Santander and the British Business Bank.

His experience spans full-service marketing strategy, behavioural science, brand consultancy, employee engagement, digital experiences, communications and media planning. Most recently, his work on "Modern slavery: hiding in plain sight" for the Cabinet Office identified 173 victims and won an Effie Award.

Asscher said: “Simon Mutter is an important hire for 23red. We are seeing rapid agency growth from private sector clients. Clients come to us because we create action; brand action that leads to lasting reputation and consumer action that delivers business growth.  Simon’s strategic expertise and senior leadership will help leverage our extensive expertise and push our ambitions further."

Mutter said: “23red makes work that matters: to people, to society and to businesses that want to grow by doing good. I’m excited to join the brilliant leadership team as we continue to work with more private and public sector clients that want to have a positive impact on their business and the world.”

