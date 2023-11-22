3 Great Ads is a long-running Thinkbox and Campaign series. The idea is not only to explore some of our greatest ads in the company of people who know a thing or two about making them, but also - because of the proven link between creativity and effectiveness - to inspire the ad industry to even greater heights.
Watts has a background spanning some of the great agency names of their times - CHI & Partners, Fallon London, Campbell Doyle Dye and 180 Amsterdam among them. Before joining Pablo in 2019, he was ECD at CP+B London where he helped reboot the agency.
Prior to that, Watts was head of creative at 4Creative where he led the creative and design department responsible for the culturally powerful brand and programme advertising for Channel 4 that included the rebranding of the channel’s idents and the launch of The Great British Bake Off.
Watts’s choices
1. Burberry “Open spaces”
3 great ads I had nothing to do with – #69 with Pablo’s Dan Watts
Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo London, shares three great ads he admires but had nothing to do with
