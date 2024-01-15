3 great ads I had nothing to do with – #70 with The Or’s Charlene Chandrasekaran

3 Great Ads is a long-running Thinkbox and Campaign series. The idea is not only to explore some of our greatest ads in the company of people who know a thing or two about making them, but also - because of the proven link between creativity and effectiveness - to inspire the ad industry to even greater heights.







Having begun her career at BBH London, Chandrasekaran moved to Droga5 London in 2016 and in January 2023, stepped up to her first executive creative director role, joining The Or alongside Dan Morris, her creative partner of almost 15 years.



The partnership’s work has been recognised at every major award show, most notably for St John Ambulance, Axe, Barclaycard and Paramount.



Chandrasekaran’s picks



1. Blackcurrant Tango “St George”





This ad by HHCL & Partners was seen as a radical and bold execution when it aired in 1997, featuring Ray Gardner, the spokesperson for Blackcurrant Tango, responding to a French exchange student who has written in to say he doesn’t like the new blackcurrant flavour as much as other Tango drinks. Gardner’s response becomes increasingly impassioned and patriotic, culminating in challenging the student to a fight in a boxing ring on the white cliffs of Dover.



Agency: HHCL & Partners Creative team: Chas Bayfield, Jim Bolton Client: Britvic Production company: Eclipse Director: Colin Gregg



2. Macmillan Cancer Support “Whatever it takes”







Winner of the January/February 2021 Thinkboxes Award, this moving ad for Macmillan Cancer Support was built on the big idea that Macmillan does “Whatever It Takes”. The ad portrays Macmillan staff as kind-hearted workers who stand alongside those going through the daily challenges of cancer and supporting them with strength, compassion, joy and triumph every step of the way.



Agency: AMV BBDO Creative team: Alex Grieve, Nadja Lossott, Nicholas Hulley, Andy Clough, Rich McGrann Client: Macmillan Cancer Support Production company: Iconoclast Director: Jonathan Alric



3. Epuron “Mr Wind”







French actor Guillaume Delaunay plays the lead character who goes around the streets causing havoc for people in this ad from 2007. But what begins as a perplexing story in which he irritates people by banging windows, knocking off hats and spilling rubbish into the road eventually reveals that this character is, in fact, the wind. Previously misunderstood, the wind is finally shown as having a purpose as a source of energy.



Agency: Nordpol Hamburg Creative team: Lars Ruehmann, Matthew Branning, Bjoern Ruehmann and Joakin Reveman Client: Epuron / German Ministry for Environment Production company: Paranoid Director: The Vikings