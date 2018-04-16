Promoted
Thinbox
Thinkbox
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #48 Shaun McIlrath on Lacoste, Southern Comfort and VB

Shaun McIlrath, executive creative director at Iris Worldwide, reveals three great ads he admires but had nothing to do with

With a global client base including the likes of Adidas, Mini, Philips, Guinness and Robinsons, Shaun's work has won numerous awards including a Clio for Jeep’s Super Bowl ad "Portraits".

His involvement with some of the industry’s biggest agencies, having served as creative director at FCA, Heresy, HHCL and VVCP and now leading Iris’ global creative output saw him ranked as one of Business Insider’s top 30 most creative people in advertising in 2016.

 Want to watch more great work? Head to the 3 great ads hub 

Shaun's choices

Lacoste "Life is a beautiful sport"

This 2014 campaign was Lacoste’s first TV spot, portraying an epic love story and mesmerising leap of faith into the unknown. The campaign's release was timed to coincide with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and New York Fashion Week.

Directed by Seb Edwards, the ad brings one of Lacoste’s founding values, "Life is a beautiful sport" to life. Awarded a silver lion at Cannes, it provides an illustration of how performance and elegance can combust in our everyday lives to create something beautiful.

 Southern Comfort "Beach"

"Beach" was the first of a string of ads released by Southern Comfort which champion individuals who embody "self-comfortableness". The brainchild of Southern Comfort’s alliance with W+K New York in 2012, the ad features a round bellied, tanned male strutting along a beach in too tight trunks. His confidence is mesmerising to his fellow beach goers, and demonstrates the admirable attitude of those who are completely comfortable with themselves.

Southern Comfort’s "Whatever’s comfortable" campaign directed by Tim Godsall, won a gold British Arrow as well as two Andy Awards.

VB "The regulars"

VB's long awaited campaign "The regulars" created by Droga5 Sydney took a team of 150 to execute. The ad sees the Australian beer brand move away from their "hard-earned thirst" tagline to "VB - The Drinking Beer" making it the biggest Australian beer commercial to date.

"The regulars" features a cast of 1500 Aussie men, including 20 Australian celebrities, parading through the small country town of Ballarat. It celebrates the eclectic and colourful mixture of people who make up modern-day Australia as well as ordinary drinkers.

The ad won a gold in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic category plus the chairman's award at the Kinsale Sharks International Creative Awards. The Aussie spot also beat AMV/BBDO's 'Bring it to life' commercial for home town favourite Guinness, which won the Silver.

About this series

In this series of short films, leading Thinkbox Academy members have the tricky task of selecting just three TV ads that have inspired them: brilliant commercials, old and new, that they admire but had nothing to do with.

The idea is not only to explore some of our greatest ads in the company of people who know a thing or two about making them, but also because of the proven link between creativity and effectiveness encourage the advertising industry to even greater heights.

About The Thinkboxes 

The Thinkboxes are the first awards to celebrate the UK's world-beating TV ad creativity, in all its forms, at regular way-points throughout the year.

Created in association with Campaign, these bi-monthly awards are judged by the Thinkbox Academy; made up of over 200 advertising luminaries.

We hope you enjoy the films.

More from the 3 Great Ads series

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #46: Caio Giannella and Diego de Oliveira on Folha de São Paulo, IKEA and Xbox

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #46: Caio Giannella and Diego de Oliveira on Folha de São Paulo, IKEA and Xbox

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #45: Micky Tudor on Miller, Stella Artois and The Independent

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #45: Micky Tudor on Miller, Stella Artois and The Independent

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #42: Becky McOwen-Banks on Maltesers, Boddingtons and Ministry of Sound

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #42: Becky McOwen-Banks on Maltesers, Boddingtons and Ministry of Sound

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #41: Ana and Hermeti Balarin on Sport England, Levi's and Boots

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #41: Ana and Hermeti Balarin on Sport England, Levi's and Boots

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #40: Anna Carpen on National Dairy Council, Levi's and H&M

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #40: Anna Carpen on National Dairy Council, Levi's and H&M

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #39: Mark Elwood on John Smith's, Skoda and Channel 4

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #39: Mark Elwood on John Smith's, Skoda and Channel 4

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #38: Adrian Rossi on Castlemaine XXXX, BT and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #38: Adrian Rossi on Castlemaine XXXX, BT and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #37: Al Young on Finish, Carlton Draught and IKEA

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #37: Al Young on Finish, Carlton Draught and IKEA

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #36: Peter Souter on Land Rover, The Guardian and Yellow Pages

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #36: Peter Souter on Land Rover, The Guardian and Yellow Pages

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #35: Remco Graham on British Heart Foundation, IKEA and Crest

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #35: Remco Graham on British Heart Foundation, IKEA and Crest

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #34: Alistair Macrow on PG Tips, Ronseal and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #34: Alistair Macrow on PG Tips, Ronseal and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #33: Chaka Sobhani on Levi's, Volkswagen and Three

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #33: Chaka Sobhani on Levi's, Volkswagen and Three

3 great ads I had nothing to do with: Nina Bibby on Evian, John Lewis and Guinness

3 great ads I had nothing to do with: Nina Bibby on Evian, John Lewis and Guinness

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #31: Ben Priest on Tango, Lynx and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #31: Ben Priest on Tango, Lynx and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #30: Dave Henderson on Heineken, Honda and The Sunday Times

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #30: Dave Henderson on Heineken, Honda and The Sunday Times

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #29: Debs Gerrard on John West, Skittles and Guinness

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #29: Debs Gerrard on John West, Skittles and Guinness

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #28: Rosie Arnold on Polaroid, Chipotle and Cadbury

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #28: Rosie Arnold on Polaroid, Chipotle and Cadbury

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #27: Trevor Robinson on Guinness, Maxell and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #27: Trevor Robinson on Guinness, Maxell and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #26: Paul Weiland on Marmite, Volkswagen and PlayStation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #26: Paul Weiland on Marmite, Volkswagen and PlayStation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #25: Matt Davis on Reebok, Heineken and Barnados

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #25: Matt Davis on Reebok, Heineken and Barnados

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #24: Elspeth Lynn on Sony Bravia, Sport England and The Independent

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #24: Elspeth Lynn on Sony Bravia, Sport England and The Independent

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #23: Stuart Outhwaite on Milk Marketing Board, John Smith's and McDonald's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #23: Stuart Outhwaite on Milk Marketing Board, John Smith's and McDonald's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #22: Robert Campbell on The BBC, Dunlop and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #22: Robert Campbell on The BBC, Dunlop and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #21: Brian Cooper on Apple, Levi's and Volkswagen

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #21: Brian Cooper on Apple, Levi's and Volkswagen

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #20: Catherine Kehoe on Virgin, Channel 4 and T-Mobile

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #20: Catherine Kehoe on Virgin, Channel 4 and T-Mobile

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #19: John Townshend on Honda, Levi's and Wall's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #19: John Townshend on Honda, Levi's and Wall's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #18: Kate Stanners on The Guardian, Guinness and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #18: Kate Stanners on The Guardian, Guinness and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #17: Russell Ramsey on Nike, Lurpak and Skoda

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #17: Russell Ramsey on Nike, Lurpak and Skoda

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #16: Abigail Comber on Lurpak, Maltesers and Sony Bravia

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #16: Abigail Comber on Lurpak, Maltesers and Sony Bravia

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #15: Darren Bailes on Kia-ora, Volvo and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #15: Darren Bailes on Kia-ora, Volvo and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #14: Ian Armstrong on John Lewis, Carling and Lurpak

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #14: Ian Armstrong on John Lewis, Carling and Lurpak

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #13: Billy Faithfull and Ross Neil on Nike, Supernoodles and The AA

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #13: Billy Faithfull and Ross Neil on Nike, Supernoodles and The AA

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #12: Danny Brooke-Taylor on Southern Comfort, Reebok and Dr Pepper

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #12: Danny Brooke-Taylor on Southern Comfort, Reebok and Dr Pepper

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #11: Gerry Human on Orange, Harvey Nichol's and John Smith's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #11: Gerry Human on Orange, Harvey Nichol's and John Smith's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #10: Sally Abbott on Specsavers, Robinsons and Heinz

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #10: Sally Abbott on Specsavers, Robinsons and Heinz

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #9: Caitlin Ryan on British Airways, Teacher Training Association and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #9: Caitlin Ryan on British Airways, Teacher Training Association and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #8: Elizabeth Fagan on Egg Marketing Board, Thinkbox and Carlsberg

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #8: Elizabeth Fagan on Egg Marketing Board, Thinkbox and Carlsberg

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #7: Jeremy Ellis on Hamlet, Budweiser and The British Heart Foundation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #7: Jeremy Ellis on Hamlet, Budweiser and The British Heart Foundation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #6: Ben Tollett & Emer Stamp on Tango, Lynx and the NSPCC

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #6: Ben Tollett & Emer Stamp on Tango, Lynx and the NSPCC

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #5: Vicki Maguire on Nike, The Guardian and Honda

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #5: Vicki Maguire on Nike, The Guardian and Honda

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #4: Leon Jaume on Carling, Ronseal and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #4: Leon Jaume on Carling, Ronseal and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #3: Justin Tindall on Stella Artois, Volkswagen and Match.com

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #3: Justin Tindall on Stella Artois, Volkswagen and Match.com

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #2: Craig Inglis on Robinsons, Volkswagen and Stella Artois

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #2: Craig Inglis on Robinsons, Volkswagen and Stella Artois

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #1: Nick Gill on Cresta, Levi's and Channel 4

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #1: Nick Gill on Cresta, Levi's and Channel 4

Visit the 3 Great Ads hub