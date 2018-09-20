Thinkbox
Added 27 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott, creative partners at AMV BBDO, reveal three great ads they both admire but had nothing to do with

Nick and Nadja are one of the most awarded creative teams in the world. They are the team behind
#Bloodnormal, the Bodyform/Libresse campaign that aims to normalise periods. It made normality
revolutionary and has been hailed as groundbreaking by the likes of the BBC, Newsweek and The
Guardian.

In 2014 their Guinness "Sapeurs" work, which tells the story of a dapper group of Congolese gentlemen, was one of the most awarded film campaigns in the world.

Nadja has been named as The One Club's 10 "Next Creative Leaders" and Campaign's "Women of Tomorrow", as well as featuring on Management Today's "35 under 35" list that recognises female talent.

Nick and Nadja's choices


BMW "Mouse"

This striking BMW campaign in which a mouse runs along and turns the steering wheel promotes the new power steering function of the BMW 318i series. It won a Cannes Lion Awards in 1992 and earned director Keith Rose a place in the Clio TV Hall of Fame.

The BMW ad featured music from Johann Strauss II's Blue Danube.

Carlton "Beer Chase"

Taking place entirely on foot, this epic ad plays up the classic action movie car chase, with everything from cops and robbers against a 1980s soundtrack.

The campaign launched just in time for both the National Rugby League and American Football League finals series - the perfect time to go to the pub and watch the game while drinking a cold Carlton Draught. 

"At Carlton Draught, we believe that beer ads should be fun." said Ant Keogh, executive creative director of Clemenger Melbourne BBDO: "Beer Chase is a parody of the clichéd, over-the-top Hollywood car chase."

When it was first released, the ad was targeted at films that feature great chase scenes on both free-to-air and pay-TV.

Guinness "Swim Black"

"Swim Black" was the first Guinness commercial from its new 1998 agency, Abbott Mead Vickers. AMV introduced a new slogan for the brand "good things come to those who wait" which was all about the time Guinness took to pour and settle.

Andy Fennell, the marketing controller for Guinness Great Britain, said: ’We want to make Guinness more accessible and to have more people enjoy it. The film is not challenging; it is a human drama that makes you feel good and brings the pint back to centre stage.’

Swim Black was shot on the remote Italian village of Monopoli, used local villagers for the crowd shots and was directed by Jonathan Glazer.

It won a number of awards including a Creative Circle Gold for Best Editing and a Gold in the British Television Advertising Awards in the Alcoholic Beverages category.

About this series

In this series of short films, leading Thinkbox Academy members have the tricky task of selecting just three TV ads that have inspired them: brilliant commercials, old and new, that they admire but had nothing to do with.

The idea is not only to explore some of our greatest ads in the company of people who know a thing or two about making them, but also because of the proven link between creativity and effectiveness encourage the advertising industry to even greater heights.

About The Thinkboxes 

The Thinkboxes are the first awards to celebrate the UK's world-beating TV ad creativity, in all its forms, at regular way-points throughout the year.

Created in association with Campaign, these bi-monthly awards are judged by the Thinkbox Academy; made up of over 200 advertising luminaries.

We hope you enjoy the films.

