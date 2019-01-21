3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Lucas Peon entered the creative industries as a filmmaker in Argentina with a knack for visual effects. Since then he’s directed over 100 ads, jumped the fence and gone agency side, worked at creative and digital agencies in Buenos Aires, Miami, Cincinnati and London. But for the last few years he’s called Wunderman Thompson (previously JWT) home, where he works as executive creative director.

Lucas' choices

Southern Comfort "Beach"

"Beach" was the first of a string of ads released by Southern Comfort which champion individuals who embody "self-comfortableness". The brainchild of Southern Comfort’s alliance with W+K New York in 2012, the ad features a round bellied, tanned male strutting along a beach in too tight trunks. His confidence is mesmerising to his fellow beach goers, and demonstrates the admirable attitude of those who are completely comfortable with themselves.

Southern Comfort’s "Whatever’s comfortable" campaign directed by Tim Godsall, won a gold British Arrow as well as two Andy Awards.

Levi's "Crazy legs"

This 2002 TBWA/Chiat/Day ad for Levi’s brought main character, hispanic dancer, Johnny Cervain to mainstream attention for his signature dancing style.

The ad, directed by Spike Jonze was such a hit that Cervain received numerous offers right after the ad aired. The ad features Cervain walking through the streets while shaking, breaking and vibrating his legs to the point where the audience is questioning whether what they are seeing is real.

The crazy legs dancing cleverly keeps the viewers attention squarely on the product – Levi’s Flyweight jeans. The ad effectively illustrates that if Cervain can bust these types of moves in the jeans then there is nothing you can’t do in them.

Sony Bravia "Balls"

Fallon's 2005 campaign for the launch of Sony's new LCD TV brand, Bravia features thousands of multi-coloured balls being unleashed on the streets of San Francisco, bringing to life the line "colour like no other."

Though the ad wasn’t released until 2005, the two and a half minute film is the result of a strategic process that began back in 2002, when Fallon first began working with Sony.

The ad scooped two Gold Bullets and the 'Best of Show' at the fifth annual YoungGuns International Advertising Award. Creative Juan Cabral, was also named the 2005 YoungGun of the Year for his work on the spot.

