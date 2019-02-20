Added 2 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope, creative duo at adam&eveDDB reveal three great ads they admire but had nothing to do with

Chloe Pope and Jessica Morris joined forces while studying advertising together at college. After a stint at Dare, where they picked up two accolades – Creative Circle’s most promising newcomers and best new team at the British Arrows – they moved to A&E/DDB, where they have been for the past two years. So far, the duo have worked with clients including Harvey Nichols, Volkswagen, McCain, the Financial Times, Pears and John Lewis across TV, online, posters, radio and digital.

Each one of their campaigns has a strong focus on craft which, Morris believes is key to the agency’s success.

The duo are optimistic when it comes to the challenges facing female creatives in the industry. Morris says: "I don’t think we have experienced any barriers in our career together. It is a really exciting time to be a female creative."

The pair also share an addiction to Earl Grey tea.

Jessica & Chloe's choices

Lacoste "The Big Leap"

This spot for Lacoste first aired in France during the 2014 Winter Olympics. Part of their 'Life is a Beautiful Sport' campaign, the ad shows a man about to take a huge leap of courage in the game of his life. It was created by award-winning French advertising agency BETC and directed by Seb Edwards.

The film was awarded with a Silver Lion at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Harvey Nichols "Sorry I Spent It On Myself"

adam&eveDDB's 2013 ad for Harvey Nichols provides a tongue-in-cheek twist to a Christmas day gift exchange between loved ones.

In the ad, the high-end British department store playfully urge customers to spend a little less on others and a little more on themselves at Christmas with their "Sorry, I Spent It On Myself" campaign. A supposedly self-indulgent grandson, girlfriend, and parents gift own label goods such as elastic band sets or a sink plug while admiring their own expensive items including Louboutin pumps and designer handbags.

But the terrible gifts weren’t just props for the ad— when they went on sale, 26,000 sets sold out within three days.

The campaign won the Promo and Activation Lions at the 2014 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Tide To Go – "Interview (Talking Stain)"

In this 2008 ad by Saatchi & Saatchi New York for Tide, we watch a job interview take place but all attention is taken from the candidate when he develops an unfortunate large brown stain on his shirt.

The stain anxiety and related self-consciousness won the 30 second spot a Silver Lion at Cannes and the spot was later chosen by P&G for inclusion at the Super Bowl. The deftness with which the "Interview" imparts not just a brand benefit but a life lesson earned it a Creativity Award honor.

Following the ad’s success, P&G decided to capitalise on the "talking stain" theme, asking consumers to create spoofs mimicking the ad.

About this series

In this series of short films, leading Thinkbox Academy members have the tricky task of selecting just three TV ads that have inspired them: brilliant commercials, old and new, that they admire but had nothing to do with.

The idea is not only to explore some of our greatest ads in the company of people who know a thing or two about making them, but also, because of the proven link between creativity and effectiveness, to inspire the advertising industry to even greater heights.

About The Thinkboxes 

The Thinkboxes are the first awards to celebrate the UK's world-beating TV ad creativity, in all its forms, at regular way-points throughout the year.

Created in association with Campaign, these bi-monthly awards are judged by the Thinkbox Academy; made up of over 200 advertising luminaries.

We hope you enjoy the films.

