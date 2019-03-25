Promoted
Thinkbox
Added 36 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #54 Lynsey Atkin

Lynsey Atkin, creative director at Havas reveals three great ads she admires but had nothing to do with.

Lynsey is a creative director at Havas London and has spent the last two years in charge of Carling and Heathrow as well as creating work for Rolls Royce and the Department for Education. She now oversees the global Durex account. 

Lynsey started as a designer for Neville Brody before co-founding the printing / publishing company, Ditto. Specialising in counter-culture, the company released titles such as ‘Pigs Disco’, ‘Ninja Turtle Sex Museum’ and 'How to Disappear: A Memoir for Misfits’, which was awarded the prestigious English PEN/Ackerley.

Lynsey curve-balled into advertising as a creative strategist at BBH – working across entertainment brands such as ITV, MySpace, Virgin Media and The Guardian – whose brand campaign ‘The Three Little Pigs’ was the UK’s most awarded film in 2012.

Lynsey joined Havas after being head of creative development in Conde Nast’s video team (British Vogue, British GQ and WIRED UK), both editorially and for brands like Burberry, Gucci and Intel – that were awarded Webbys, Lovies and Shots Awards.

 Want to watch more great work? Head to the 3 Great Ads hub

Lynsey's choices

Puma "After hours athlete"

Launched in 2010 as part of a global campaign to promote their new category of footwear, Puma Social, for the 'after hours athlete'.

Created by Droga5, the campaign aims to put the fun back into sports and champion the footwear for people who are active socially, not just athletically.

The ad was directed by Ted Royer and shows people playing pool in a bar and bowling at night, with one strapline saying: "It’s a lot more fun to take a 5am cab than a 5am run", and another: "Give 75 per cent".

Starbucks "Glen"

This 2005 spot by Fallon New York for Starbucks Doubleshot features veteran rockers Survivor. 

The ad directed by Ari Merkin shows ambitious office worker, Glen as he is followed around by Survivor as they sing a spoof of "Eye of the Tiger". From shaving in the bathroom to arriving at the office, they have something to say about his driven lifestyle, powered by Starbucks Doubleshot.

Walls Talking Dog "Garage"

The Talking Dog campaign was developed at Saatchi & Saatchi, London, for Walls by executive creative directors Paul Silburn and Kate Stanners. The campaign features Alan, a miniature dog used by men to express their feelings.

The ad follows on from a campaign first launched in 1993 by McCann Erickson inspired by the talking dog from Sunday Night’s TV show ‘That’s Life’. His first television appearance was in an ad where his owner tried to train him to say "sausages", but all he could say was "Wall’s".

About this series

In this series of short films, leading Thinkbox Academy members have the tricky task of selecting just three TV ads that have inspired them: brilliant commercials, old and new, that they admire but had nothing to do with.

The idea is not only to explore some of our greatest ads in the company of people who know a thing or two about making them, but also, because of the proven link between creativity and effectiveness, to inspire the advertising industry to even greater heights.

About The Thinkboxes 

The Thinkboxes are the first awards to celebrate the UK's world-beating TV ad creativity, in all its forms, at regular way-points throughout the year.

Created in association with Campaign, these bi-monthly awards are judged by the Thinkbox Academy; made up of over 200 advertising luminaries.

We hope you enjoy the films.

More from the 3 Great Ads series

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #54 Lynsey Atkin

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #54 Lynsey Atkin

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield

3 great ads at 50: Sir John Hegarty

Promoted

3 great ads at 50: Sir John Hegarty

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #48: Shaun McIlrath on Lacoste, Southern Comfort and VB

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #48: Shaun McIlrath on Lacoste, Southern Comfort and VB

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #46: Caio Giannella and Diego de Oliveira on Folha de São Paulo, IKEA and Xbox

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #46: Caio Giannella and Diego de Oliveira on Folha de São Paulo, IKEA and Xbox

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #45: Micky Tudor on Miller, Stella Artois and The Independent

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #45: Micky Tudor on Miller, Stella Artois and The Independent

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #42: Becky McOwen-Banks on Maltesers, Boddingtons and Ministry of Sound

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #42: Becky McOwen-Banks on Maltesers, Boddingtons and Ministry of Sound

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #41: Ana and Hermeti Balarin on Sport England, Levi's and Boots

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #41: Ana and Hermeti Balarin on Sport England, Levi's and Boots

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #40: Anna Carpen on National Dairy Council, Levi's and H&M

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #40: Anna Carpen on National Dairy Council, Levi's and H&M

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #39: Mark Elwood on John Smith's, Skoda and Channel 4

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #39: Mark Elwood on John Smith's, Skoda and Channel 4

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #38: Adrian Rossi on Castlemaine XXXX, BT and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #38: Adrian Rossi on Castlemaine XXXX, BT and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #37: Al Young on Finish, Carlton Draught and IKEA

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #37: Al Young on Finish, Carlton Draught and IKEA

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #36: Peter Souter on Land Rover, The Guardian and Yellow Pages

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #36: Peter Souter on Land Rover, The Guardian and Yellow Pages

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #35: Remco Graham on British Heart Foundation, IKEA and Crest

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #35: Remco Graham on British Heart Foundation, IKEA and Crest

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #34: Alistair Macrow on PG Tips, Ronseal and John Lewis

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #34: Alistair Macrow on PG Tips, Ronseal and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #33: Chaka Sobhani on Levi's, Volkswagen and Three

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #33: Chaka Sobhani on Levi's, Volkswagen and Three

3 great ads I had nothing to do with: Nina Bibby on Evian, John Lewis and Guinness

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with: Nina Bibby on Evian, John Lewis and Guinness

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #31: Ben Priest on Tango, Lynx and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #31: Ben Priest on Tango, Lynx and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #30: Dave Henderson on Heineken, Honda and The Sunday Times

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #30: Dave Henderson on Heineken, Honda and The Sunday Times

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #29: Debs Gerrard on John West, Skittles and Guinness

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #29: Debs Gerrard on John West, Skittles and Guinness

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #28: Rosie Arnold on Polaroid, Chipotle and Cadbury

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #28: Rosie Arnold on Polaroid, Chipotle and Cadbury

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #27: Trevor Robinson on Guinness, Maxell and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #27: Trevor Robinson on Guinness, Maxell and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #26: Paul Weiland on Marmite, Volkswagen and PlayStation

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #26: Paul Weiland on Marmite, Volkswagen and PlayStation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #25: Matt Davis on Reebok, Heineken and Barnados

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #25: Matt Davis on Reebok, Heineken and Barnados

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #24: Elspeth Lynn on Sony Bravia, Sport England and The Independent

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #24: Elspeth Lynn on Sony Bravia, Sport England and The Independent

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #23: Stuart Outhwaite on Milk Marketing Board, John Smith's and McDonald's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #23: Stuart Outhwaite on Milk Marketing Board, John Smith's and McDonald's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #22: Robert Campbell on The BBC, Dunlop and Nike

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #22: Robert Campbell on The BBC, Dunlop and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #21: Brian Cooper on Apple, Levi's and Volkswagen

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #21: Brian Cooper on Apple, Levi's and Volkswagen

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #20: Catherine Kehoe on Virgin, Channel 4 and T-Mobile

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #20: Catherine Kehoe on Virgin, Channel 4 and T-Mobile

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #19: John Townshend on Honda, Levi's and Wall's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #19: John Townshend on Honda, Levi's and Wall's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #18: Kate Stanners on The Guardian, Guinness and Nike

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #18: Kate Stanners on The Guardian, Guinness and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #17: Russell Ramsey on Nike, Lurpak and Skoda

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #17: Russell Ramsey on Nike, Lurpak and Skoda

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #16: Abigail Comber on Lurpak, Maltesers and Sony Bravia

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #16: Abigail Comber on Lurpak, Maltesers and Sony Bravia

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #15: Darren Bailes on Kia-ora, Volvo and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #15: Darren Bailes on Kia-ora, Volvo and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #14: Ian Armstrong on John Lewis, Carling and Lurpak

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #14: Ian Armstrong on John Lewis, Carling and Lurpak

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #13: Billy Faithfull and Ross Neil on Nike, Supernoodles and The AA

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #13: Billy Faithfull and Ross Neil on Nike, Supernoodles and The AA

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #12: Danny Brooke-Taylor on Southern Comfort, Reebok and Dr Pepper

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #12: Danny Brooke-Taylor on Southern Comfort, Reebok and Dr Pepper

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #11: Gerry Human on Orange, Harvey Nichol's and John Smith's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #11: Gerry Human on Orange, Harvey Nichol's and John Smith's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #10: Sally Abbott on Specsavers, Robinsons and Heinz

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #10: Sally Abbott on Specsavers, Robinsons and Heinz

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #9: Caitlin Ryan on British Airways, Teacher Training Association and John Lewis

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #9: Caitlin Ryan on British Airways, Teacher Training Association and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #8: Elizabeth Fagan on Egg Marketing Board, Thinkbox and Carlsberg

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #8: Elizabeth Fagan on Egg Marketing Board, Thinkbox and Carlsberg

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #7: Jeremy Ellis on Hamlet, Budweiser and The British Heart Foundation

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #7: Jeremy Ellis on Hamlet, Budweiser and The British Heart Foundation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #6: Ben Tollett & Emer Stamp on Tango, Lynx and the NSPCC

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #6: Ben Tollett & Emer Stamp on Tango, Lynx and the NSPCC

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #5: Vicki Maguire on Nike, The Guardian and Honda

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #5: Vicki Maguire on Nike, The Guardian and Honda

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #4: Leon Jaume on Carling, Ronseal and John Lewis

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #4: Leon Jaume on Carling, Ronseal and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #3: Justin Tindall on Stella Artois, Volkswagen and Match.com

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #3: Justin Tindall on Stella Artois, Volkswagen and Match.com

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #2: Craig Inglis on Robinsons, Volkswagen and Stella Artois

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #2: Craig Inglis on Robinsons, Volkswagen and Stella Artois

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #1: Nick Gill on Cresta, Levi's and Channel 4

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #1: Nick Gill on Cresta, Levi's and Channel 4

Visit the 3 Great Ads hub