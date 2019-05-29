Promoted
Thinkbox
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

Andy Jex, chief creative officer at TBWA reveals three great ads he admires but had nothing to do with.

Andy Jex joined TBWA\London as chief creative officer in 2018, having previously spent eight years at Saatchi & Saatchi as executive creative director. Jex is credited with working across a wide range of clients such as Direct Line, HSBC, Toyota and HomeAway while also leading the agency's creative department with long-time partner Rob Potts. Career highlights include the launch of EE featuring Kevin Bacon, Wall's "Dog in a Box" and Mattessons’ "Hank Marvin."

Previously, Jex held positions at Mother and Fallon in London, where he developed award-winning work for top-tier clients including Stella Artois, BBC Radio 1Xtra, Sony and Pot Noodle.

He's collected many awards but the one he's most proud of is this recognition from his Mum: "I hate adverts. Apart from the adverts Andy does".

Jex apparently holds a world record for building the longest Scalextric track.

Andy's choices

Starbust "Berries and cream"

This TBWA\Chiat\Day New York ad for Starburst features Jack Ferver dressed up as a "little lad" or leprechaun singing "Berries and Cream, Berries and Cream, I'm a little lad who loves Berries and Cream" and dancing to his own song.

The 2007 spot directed by Gerry Graf is only 35 seconds long, but one version has had over 12 million views on YouTube. There is even a video that the little lad made himself, which teaches you all the dance moves and how to perform them.

Miller Lite "Can't control my arm"

Fallon McElligott’s 1998 spot for Miller Lite features a small, bearded man who gets terrible shakes every time he touches a bottle of Miller.

The ad was directed by Mats Lindberg with production from Traktor.

Boag's Draught "From the pure waters of Tasmania"

John Flaus narrates this 2009 Mojo ad for Boag’s Draught all while holding a ukelele, guitar and a balalaika.

Three iterations of the 60, 30 and 15 second spot, which was directed by Steve Rogers introduce us to the transforming powers of the Tasmanian water.

Topics

More from the 3 Great Ads series

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #55: Sam Heath

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #55: Sam Heath

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #54 Lynsey Atkin

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #54 Lynsey Atkin

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield

3 great ads at 50: Sir John Hegarty

Promoted

3 great ads at 50: Sir John Hegarty

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #48: Shaun McIlrath on Lacoste, Southern Comfort and VB

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #48: Shaun McIlrath on Lacoste, Southern Comfort and VB

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #46: Caio Giannella and Diego de Oliveira on Folha de São Paulo, IKEA and Xbox

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #46: Caio Giannella and Diego de Oliveira on Folha de São Paulo, IKEA and Xbox

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #45: Micky Tudor on Miller, Stella Artois and The Independent

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #45: Micky Tudor on Miller, Stella Artois and The Independent

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #42: Becky McOwen-Banks on Maltesers, Boddingtons and Ministry of Sound

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #42: Becky McOwen-Banks on Maltesers, Boddingtons and Ministry of Sound

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #41: Ana and Hermeti Balarin on Sport England, Levi's and Boots

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #41: Ana and Hermeti Balarin on Sport England, Levi's and Boots

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #40: Anna Carpen on National Dairy Council, Levi's and H&M

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #40: Anna Carpen on National Dairy Council, Levi's and H&M

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #39: Mark Elwood on John Smith's, Skoda and Channel 4

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #39: Mark Elwood on John Smith's, Skoda and Channel 4

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #38: Adrian Rossi on Castlemaine XXXX, BT and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #38: Adrian Rossi on Castlemaine XXXX, BT and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #37: Al Young on Finish, Carlton Draught and IKEA

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #37: Al Young on Finish, Carlton Draught and IKEA

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #36: Peter Souter on Land Rover, The Guardian and Yellow Pages

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #36: Peter Souter on Land Rover, The Guardian and Yellow Pages

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #35: Remco Graham on British Heart Foundation, IKEA and Crest

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #35: Remco Graham on British Heart Foundation, IKEA and Crest

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #34: Alistair Macrow on PG Tips, Ronseal and John Lewis

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #34: Alistair Macrow on PG Tips, Ronseal and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #33: Chaka Sobhani on Levi's, Volkswagen and Three

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #33: Chaka Sobhani on Levi's, Volkswagen and Three

3 great ads I had nothing to do with: Nina Bibby on Evian, John Lewis and Guinness

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with: Nina Bibby on Evian, John Lewis and Guinness

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #31: Ben Priest on Tango, Lynx and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #31: Ben Priest on Tango, Lynx and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #30: Dave Henderson on Heineken, Honda and The Sunday Times

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #30: Dave Henderson on Heineken, Honda and The Sunday Times

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #29: Debs Gerrard on John West, Skittles and Guinness

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #29: Debs Gerrard on John West, Skittles and Guinness

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #28: Rosie Arnold on Polaroid, Chipotle and Cadbury

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #28: Rosie Arnold on Polaroid, Chipotle and Cadbury

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #27: Trevor Robinson on Guinness, Maxell and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #27: Trevor Robinson on Guinness, Maxell and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #26: Paul Weiland on Marmite, Volkswagen and PlayStation

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #26: Paul Weiland on Marmite, Volkswagen and PlayStation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #25: Matt Davis on Reebok, Heineken and Barnados

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #25: Matt Davis on Reebok, Heineken and Barnados

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #24: Elspeth Lynn on Sony Bravia, Sport England and The Independent

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #24: Elspeth Lynn on Sony Bravia, Sport England and The Independent

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #23: Stuart Outhwaite on Milk Marketing Board, John Smith's and McDonald's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #23: Stuart Outhwaite on Milk Marketing Board, John Smith's and McDonald's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #22: Robert Campbell on The BBC, Dunlop and Nike

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #22: Robert Campbell on The BBC, Dunlop and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #21: Brian Cooper on Apple, Levi's and Volkswagen

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #21: Brian Cooper on Apple, Levi's and Volkswagen

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #20: Catherine Kehoe on Virgin, Channel 4 and T-Mobile

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #20: Catherine Kehoe on Virgin, Channel 4 and T-Mobile

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #19: John Townshend on Honda, Levi's and Wall's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #19: John Townshend on Honda, Levi's and Wall's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #18: Kate Stanners on The Guardian, Guinness and Nike

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #18: Kate Stanners on The Guardian, Guinness and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #17: Russell Ramsey on Nike, Lurpak and Skoda

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #17: Russell Ramsey on Nike, Lurpak and Skoda

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #16: Abigail Comber on Lurpak, Maltesers and Sony Bravia

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #16: Abigail Comber on Lurpak, Maltesers and Sony Bravia

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #15: Darren Bailes on Kia-ora, Volvo and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #15: Darren Bailes on Kia-ora, Volvo and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #14: Ian Armstrong on John Lewis, Carling and Lurpak

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #14: Ian Armstrong on John Lewis, Carling and Lurpak

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #13: Billy Faithfull and Ross Neil on Nike, Supernoodles and The AA

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #13: Billy Faithfull and Ross Neil on Nike, Supernoodles and The AA

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #12: Danny Brooke-Taylor on Southern Comfort, Reebok and Dr Pepper

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #12: Danny Brooke-Taylor on Southern Comfort, Reebok and Dr Pepper

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #11: Gerry Human on Orange, Harvey Nichol's and John Smith's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #11: Gerry Human on Orange, Harvey Nichol's and John Smith's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #10: Sally Abbott on Specsavers, Robinsons and Heinz

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #10: Sally Abbott on Specsavers, Robinsons and Heinz

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #9: Caitlin Ryan on British Airways, Teacher Training Association and John Lewis

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #9: Caitlin Ryan on British Airways, Teacher Training Association and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #8: Elizabeth Fagan on Egg Marketing Board, Thinkbox and Carlsberg

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #8: Elizabeth Fagan on Egg Marketing Board, Thinkbox and Carlsberg

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #7: Jeremy Ellis on Hamlet, Budweiser and The British Heart Foundation

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #7: Jeremy Ellis on Hamlet, Budweiser and The British Heart Foundation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #6: Ben Tollett & Emer Stamp on Tango, Lynx and the NSPCC

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #6: Ben Tollett & Emer Stamp on Tango, Lynx and the NSPCC

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #5: Vicki Maguire on Nike, The Guardian and Honda

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #5: Vicki Maguire on Nike, The Guardian and Honda

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #4: Leon Jaume on Carling, Ronseal and John Lewis

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #4: Leon Jaume on Carling, Ronseal and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #3: Justin Tindall on Stella Artois, Volkswagen and Match.com

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #3: Justin Tindall on Stella Artois, Volkswagen and Match.com

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #2: Craig Inglis on Robinsons, Volkswagen and Stella Artois

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #2: Craig Inglis on Robinsons, Volkswagen and Stella Artois

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #1: Nick Gill on Cresta, Levi's and Channel 4

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #1: Nick Gill on Cresta, Levi's and Channel 4

Visit the 3 Great Ads hub