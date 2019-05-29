3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

Andy Jex joined TBWA\London as chief creative officer in 2018, having previously spent eight years at Saatchi & Saatchi as executive creative director. Jex is credited with working across a wide range of clients such as Direct Line, HSBC, Toyota and HomeAway while also leading the agency's creative department with long-time partner Rob Potts. Career highlights include the launch of EE featuring Kevin Bacon, Wall's "Dog in a Box" and Mattessons’ "Hank Marvin."

Previously, Jex held positions at Mother and Fallon in London, where he developed award-winning work for top-tier clients including Stella Artois, BBC Radio 1Xtra, Sony and Pot Noodle.

He's collected many awards but the one he's most proud of is this recognition from his Mum: "I hate adverts. Apart from the adverts Andy does".

Jex apparently holds a world record for building the longest Scalextric track.

Andy's choices

Starbust "Berries and cream"

This TBWA\Chiat\Day New York ad for Starburst features Jack Ferver dressed up as a "little lad" or leprechaun singing "Berries and Cream, Berries and Cream, I'm a little lad who loves Berries and Cream" and dancing to his own song.

The 2007 spot directed by Gerry Graf is only 35 seconds long, but one version has had over 12 million views on YouTube. There is even a video that the little lad made himself, which teaches you all the dance moves and how to perform them.

Miller Lite "Can't control my arm"

Fallon McElligott’s 1998 spot for Miller Lite features a small, bearded man who gets terrible shakes every time he touches a bottle of Miller.

The ad was directed by Mats Lindberg with production from Traktor.

Boag's Draught "From the pure waters of Tasmania"

John Flaus narrates this 2009 Mojo ad for Boag’s Draught all while holding a ukelele, guitar and a balalaika.

Three iterations of the 60, 30 and 15 second spot, which was directed by Steve Rogers introduce us to the transforming powers of the Tasmanian water.