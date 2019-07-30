Promoted
Thinkbox
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Rob Fletcher, creative partner at Isobel reveals three great ads he admires but had nothing to do with.

Fletcher began his career as an art director at the legendary Gold Greenlees Trott, aged 18. Since then, he has gone on to win numerous awards and serve on many creative juries. Humour is a constant in his work. Current clients at independent London agency, Isobel include Brew Dog, Danepak, Maoam, David Lloyd and Savills.

Rob's choices

Levi's "Flat Eric"

He was short, yellow and cuddly – and spawned a legion of fans in love with his nonchalance and exceedingly flat head. This head-banging, finger-tapping puppet swiftly became the brightest star in adland after his debut in January 1999 alongside his melancholic – and infinitely more human – pal Angel, promoting Levi’s Sta-Prest jeans in a spot devised by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Quentin Dupieux, the French Partizan film director, DJ and electro artist who is also known as Mr Oizo.

The Natural Confectionery Company "Bring on the Trumpets"

An orange jelly snake tells us how cool it is to contain only natural colours and flavours. A frosted koala sitting on a book yells out, "bring on the trumpets!". But who would have thought a small red jelly bear's rallying cry of "bring on the trumpets" would have become 2008's advertising catchphrase?

Fallon cleverly tapped into the resurgence of surrealist humour with this bizarre insight into the psyche of a jelly sweet. The spot was directed by Tom Kuntz and voiced by Matt Berry.

Alka Seltzer "Two men in a boat"

Two men drifting in a lifeboat. Several sequences of the picturesque but lonely scenario directed by Roger Woodburn imply the passing of a lot of time. When one of the two is missing in the final scene, the punch line tells us why the other needs two Alka Seltzer: "When you've eaten something you shouldn't have."

The Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO spot featured the voice of Sir Donald Sinden.

About this series

In this series of short films, leading Thinkbox Academy members have the tricky task of selecting just three TV ads that have inspired them: brilliant commercials, old and new, that they admire but had nothing to do with.

The idea is not only to explore some of our greatest ads in the company of people who know a thing or two about making them, but also because of the proven link between creativity and effectiveness encourage the advertising industry to even greater heights.


About The Thinkboxes

The Thinkboxes are the first awards to celebrate the UK's world-beating TV ad creativity, in all its forms, at regular way-points throughout the year.

Created in association with Campaign, these bi-monthly awards are judged by the Thinkbox Academy; made up of over 200 advertising luminaries. 

We hope you enjoy the films.

Want to watch more great work? Head to the 3 Great Ads hub

Topics

More from the 3 Great Ads series

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #57 Alice Burton

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #57 Alice Burton

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #55: Sam Heath

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #55: Sam Heath

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #54 Lynsey Atkin

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #54 Lynsey Atkin

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield

3 great ads at 50: Sir John Hegarty

Promoted

3 great ads at 50: Sir John Hegarty

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #48: Shaun McIlrath on Lacoste, Southern Comfort and VB

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #48: Shaun McIlrath on Lacoste, Southern Comfort and VB

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #46: Caio Giannella and Diego de Oliveira on Folha de São Paulo, IKEA and Xbox

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #46: Caio Giannella and Diego de Oliveira on Folha de São Paulo, IKEA and Xbox

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #45: Micky Tudor on Miller, Stella Artois and The Independent

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #45: Micky Tudor on Miller, Stella Artois and The Independent

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #42: Becky McOwen-Banks on Maltesers, Boddingtons and Ministry of Sound

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #42: Becky McOwen-Banks on Maltesers, Boddingtons and Ministry of Sound

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #41: Ana and Hermeti Balarin on Sport England, Levi's and Boots

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #41: Ana and Hermeti Balarin on Sport England, Levi's and Boots

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #40: Anna Carpen on National Dairy Council, Levi's and H&M

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #40: Anna Carpen on National Dairy Council, Levi's and H&M

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #39: Mark Elwood on John Smith's, Skoda and Channel 4

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #39: Mark Elwood on John Smith's, Skoda and Channel 4

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #38: Adrian Rossi on Castlemaine XXXX, BT and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #38: Adrian Rossi on Castlemaine XXXX, BT and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #37: Al Young on Finish, Carlton Draught and IKEA

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #37: Al Young on Finish, Carlton Draught and IKEA

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #36: Peter Souter on Land Rover, The Guardian and Yellow Pages

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #36: Peter Souter on Land Rover, The Guardian and Yellow Pages

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #35: Remco Graham on British Heart Foundation, IKEA and Crest

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #35: Remco Graham on British Heart Foundation, IKEA and Crest

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #34: Alistair Macrow on PG Tips, Ronseal and John Lewis

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #34: Alistair Macrow on PG Tips, Ronseal and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #33: Chaka Sobhani on Levi's, Volkswagen and Three

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #33: Chaka Sobhani on Levi's, Volkswagen and Three

3 great ads I had nothing to do with: Nina Bibby on Evian, John Lewis and Guinness

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with: Nina Bibby on Evian, John Lewis and Guinness

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #31: Ben Priest on Tango, Lynx and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #31: Ben Priest on Tango, Lynx and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #30: Dave Henderson on Heineken, Honda and The Sunday Times

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #30: Dave Henderson on Heineken, Honda and The Sunday Times

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #29: Debs Gerrard on John West, Skittles and Guinness

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #29: Debs Gerrard on John West, Skittles and Guinness

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #28: Rosie Arnold on Polaroid, Chipotle and Cadbury

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #28: Rosie Arnold on Polaroid, Chipotle and Cadbury

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #27: Trevor Robinson on Guinness, Maxell and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #27: Trevor Robinson on Guinness, Maxell and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #26: Paul Weiland on Marmite, Volkswagen and PlayStation

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #26: Paul Weiland on Marmite, Volkswagen and PlayStation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #25: Matt Davis on Reebok, Heineken and Barnados

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #25: Matt Davis on Reebok, Heineken and Barnados

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #24: Elspeth Lynn on Sony Bravia, Sport England and The Independent

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #24: Elspeth Lynn on Sony Bravia, Sport England and The Independent

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #23: Stuart Outhwaite on Milk Marketing Board, John Smith's and McDonald's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #23: Stuart Outhwaite on Milk Marketing Board, John Smith's and McDonald's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #22: Robert Campbell on The BBC, Dunlop and Nike

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #22: Robert Campbell on The BBC, Dunlop and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #21: Brian Cooper on Apple, Levi's and Volkswagen

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #21: Brian Cooper on Apple, Levi's and Volkswagen

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #20: Catherine Kehoe on Virgin, Channel 4 and T-Mobile

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #20: Catherine Kehoe on Virgin, Channel 4 and T-Mobile

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #19: John Townshend on Honda, Levi's and Wall's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #19: John Townshend on Honda, Levi's and Wall's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #18: Kate Stanners on The Guardian, Guinness and Nike

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #18: Kate Stanners on The Guardian, Guinness and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #17: Russell Ramsey on Nike, Lurpak and Skoda

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #17: Russell Ramsey on Nike, Lurpak and Skoda

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #16: Abigail Comber on Lurpak, Maltesers and Sony Bravia

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #16: Abigail Comber on Lurpak, Maltesers and Sony Bravia

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #15: Darren Bailes on Kia-ora, Volvo and Levi's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #15: Darren Bailes on Kia-ora, Volvo and Levi's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #14: Ian Armstrong on John Lewis, Carling and Lurpak

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #14: Ian Armstrong on John Lewis, Carling and Lurpak

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #13: Billy Faithfull and Ross Neil on Nike, Supernoodles and The AA

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #13: Billy Faithfull and Ross Neil on Nike, Supernoodles and The AA

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #12: Danny Brooke-Taylor on Southern Comfort, Reebok and Dr Pepper

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #12: Danny Brooke-Taylor on Southern Comfort, Reebok and Dr Pepper

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #11: Gerry Human on Orange, Harvey Nichol's and John Smith's

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #11: Gerry Human on Orange, Harvey Nichol's and John Smith's

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #10: Sally Abbott on Specsavers, Robinsons and Heinz

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #10: Sally Abbott on Specsavers, Robinsons and Heinz

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #9: Caitlin Ryan on British Airways, Teacher Training Association and John Lewis

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #9: Caitlin Ryan on British Airways, Teacher Training Association and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #8: Elizabeth Fagan on Egg Marketing Board, Thinkbox and Carlsberg

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #8: Elizabeth Fagan on Egg Marketing Board, Thinkbox and Carlsberg

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #7: Jeremy Ellis on Hamlet, Budweiser and The British Heart Foundation

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #7: Jeremy Ellis on Hamlet, Budweiser and The British Heart Foundation

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #6: Ben Tollett & Emer Stamp on Tango, Lynx and the NSPCC

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #6: Ben Tollett & Emer Stamp on Tango, Lynx and the NSPCC

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #5: Vicki Maguire on Nike, The Guardian and Honda

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #5: Vicki Maguire on Nike, The Guardian and Honda

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #4: Leon Jaume on Carling, Ronseal and John Lewis

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #4: Leon Jaume on Carling, Ronseal and John Lewis

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #3: Justin Tindall on Stella Artois, Volkswagen and Match.com

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #3: Justin Tindall on Stella Artois, Volkswagen and Match.com

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #2: Craig Inglis on Robinsons, Volkswagen and Stella Artois

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #2: Craig Inglis on Robinsons, Volkswagen and Stella Artois

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #1: Nick Gill on Cresta, Levi's and Channel 4

Promoted

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #1: Nick Gill on Cresta, Levi's and Channel 4

Visit the 3 Great Ads hub