3 great ads I had nothing to do with #60 Jason Stone

Jason Stone founded David Reviews in 2002 and has been its editor ever since. It was established as the UK advertising industry’s favourite way of keeping up with TV ads and other forms of video-based content. Jason has also written for The Drum and The Guardian.

Over the past seventeen years, he has developed a reputation for being a fierce advocate for what the advertising industry does when it's at its best... and a fierce critic of what it does when it's at its worst. Allied more naturally with those who work on the production side of the business, he is also a great champion of emerging talent.

Jason's choices

Apple Air Pods "Bounce"

The 'Bounce' campaign created by TBWA, shot in black and white, is designed to bring the flexibility of AirPods with wireless charging to life. Rather than be encumbered by bulky headphones or wires and a jack, the new AirPods feature wireless charging and voice-activated Siri, freeing the listener to move in any direction.

The spot, directed by Oscar Hudson, starts with a man picking up his fully-charged AirPods from the wireless charging mat and popping them into his ears for his walking commute. As he walks along the street, he jumps on a thrown-out mattress, which propels him higher than expected.

He realises that his mundane commute can turn into a bouncy, musical experience.

The fluid movement is inspired and choreographed by nouveau-cirque acrobat Yoann Bourgeois, who conceived a bespoke performance for the film. A new extended version of the tune I Learnt Some Jazz Today by rising star, producer and songwriter Tessellated scores the piece.

Lacoste "Crocodile Inside"

The latest installment from Lacoste aligns with the brand's tendency to celebrate love and all its complications.

‘Crocodile Inside’ marks the brand’s 85th anniversary with a bold film from BETC reminiscent of the world-folding visuals in Christopher Nolan’s Inception. After a warring couple is reunited, the spot is signed Life is a Beautiful Sport.

The brand said the creative "emphasises the brand's fundamental values: tenacity, freedom of the mind and of movement, and creativity". It said this film, scored by L’Hymne a l’amour by Edit Piaf, is less "idealised and romanticised" than its previous two films featuring couples.

Sipmsith Gin "We make gin not compromises"

Sipsmith’s new campaign brings to life the brand’s story, celebrating its passion and its uncompromising commitment to crafting the very best gin, through a stop-motion animation film, created by Ogilvy UK.

The campaign follows the process of making Sipsmith London Dry Gin, through the lens of the charming Mr. Swan, an animated character who leads us through the distilling journey that takes place at the Sipsmith distillery in London, the birthplace of gin.

The work was a true partnership between agency, production and the Sipsmith team – from determining the tone of Mr. Swan, voiced by British comedian Julian Barratt, to engaging with the best of British talent in this craft – many of whom were members of Wes Anderson’s Art Department, who worked on Isle of Dogs and Fantastic Mr. Fox.

About this series

In this series of short films, leading Thinkbox Academy members have the tricky task of selecting just three TV ads that have inspired them: brilliant commercials, old and new, that they admire but had nothing to do with.

The idea is not only to explore some of our greatest ads in the company of people who know a thing or two about making them, but also, because of the proven link between creativity and effectiveness, to inspire the advertising industry to even greater heights.

The Thinkbox Academy is made up of over 200 advertising and marketing luminaries who have been involved in award-winning creative work for TV.

We hope you enjoy the films.