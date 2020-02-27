4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

Addressable TV presents advertisers with a new level of targeting that combines the best of digital and linear TV but, delivering on its promise requires a coalition of industry players to work together to build the foundations for success.

Speaking at Campaign’s TV Advertising Summit 2020, Jamie Caras, senior regional director & head of commercial strategy UK & Ireland at FreeWheel, said that complication was inherent to this fusion of TV and digital. However, complexity needs to be embraced to unlock the benefits of addressable TV.

"It’s about the ability to enable advertisers, agencies, operators and broadcasters to take campaigns to the next level, and grow the industry. For this you need the right toolset and industry collaboration."

Admitting that addressability brought linear TV and digital media together in a perfect storm, Caras said there were four key areas that would determine success: a unified ecosystem; a unified view; unified reach, and unified reporting.

Operators, broadcasters and technology providers have a role to play in creating the ecosystem, which is the foundation of addressability. "You need to bring that level of sophistication to the ad decision process," he said. "To get the best from addressability, it needs to be seamless, consistent, and impactful to make the campaign work."

As addressable linear brings together the best from TV and Digital, advertisers will no longer have to buy TV and/or digital, but just great content based on the audience, said Caras. The industry has to be ready for the sort of change that this shift presents.

When it comes to reporting, addressable has to look to the gold standard of TV and the granularity of digital reporting and come up with a method that covers both TV and digital, he said. "It’s no good doing everything right it you don’t report it in a standardised and transparent way."

Predicting that addressable TV will never replace linear TV, Caras said that it would be a powerful complement.

"Addressable campaigns have a lot of answers for us, but we need to be ready to hear them. By sharing our knowledge, we can learn a lot from our audience and move the industry forward."