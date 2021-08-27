72andSunny Amsterdam appoints Ogilvy's Simon Usifo as president

Creative agency 72andSunny Amsterdam has announced that Simon Usifo will become its new president, joining the leadership team in early 2022.

As president, he will be "responsible for the business health and growth" of the Amsterdam office.

Usifo joins from Ogilvy Germany, where he was most recently chief client officer and regional business lead for Coca-Cola EMEA. Before this, he was director of digital strategy at Ogilvy Shanghai, advising brands such as Sprite, Chanel and Unilever.

Usifo said: "I couldn’t be more excited to join 72andSunny Amsterdam. It’s one of the most fascinating creative agencies in the world with extraordinary talent and creative work that makes a real impact. I am deeply impressed with both the culture and the leadership team I got to know so far.

“I will always remain grateful for the great time I’ve had with the wonderful people of Ogilvy in the past 10 years, and I am proud of what we’ve achieved together for our clients as a team."

72andSunny Amsterdam's clients include Google and The Coca-Cola Company. It has also recently won business from Under Armour, Fitbit and YouTube. The office’s leadership team includes the recently appointed executive strategy officer Ben Armistead, executive creative director Laura Visco and director of production Stephanie Oakley.

Armistead said: “In his life and work, Simon has constantly stepped out of his comfort zone and excelled. When we first met him, the connection was instantaneous. We knew we'd found a kindred spirit and that this was going to be our greatest journey."

Visco added: “Looking for someone to step in as president is not an easy task, and our focus was on finding someone who shares our beliefs in the power of creativity and is truly committed to building the next chapter of 72andSunny Amsterdam for many years to come.”