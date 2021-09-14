73% of Brits unconcerned about vaccination status when attending events

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Brits don't see vaccination status as a top concern when attending events, according to research from brand experiences staffing partner Elevate.

The findings come as health secretary Sajid Javid revealed that plans to introduce vaccine passports for people visiting nightclubs and large events in England will not go ahead.

The consumer research – conducted across the UK, US, France and Germany – also revealed that 59% of Brits are willing to pay more for extra health and safety measures at an event. This was less than the global average of 77%.

For those Brits willing to do so, extra health and safety measures, separate areas for "bubbles" and table service were jointly ranked as the top options, with 35% willing to pay out for those services.

The research was conducted between 13 and 23 August by Censuswide, among 4,156 consumers who had received at least one Covid vaccination.

Overall, women (61%) were more likely to pay for additional measures than men (55%). Gen Z showed itself to be the most nervous around events, with 79% of 16- to 24-year-olds happy to pay more, compared with just 47% of over-55s.

When it comes to the role of staff, half (51%) of UK consumers felt that one of the most important roles of staff at an event today was in checking Covid rules compliance. Almost half also indicated that enforcing social distancing was something they valued in staff members. The group most concerned about vaccination status is 16- to 24-year-olds (30%), who are also most keen to visit nightclubs (22%).

Carina Filek, global chief operations officer of Elevate, said: "With Generation Z, we must always expect the unexpected, and their relative nervousness around events is something brands aiming at this market must take into account.

"Overall, it's heartening for the events and experiences industry to see that across the world, appetite for events is there – especially in the UK. While some countries are more prone to wish for extra health and safety provisions, the majority in every region accept that they may have to pay more for events to go above and beyond for them.

"These results underline what we've already seen in the market – a huge appetite from consumers to get back out there, and a fundamental reliance on the staff at the event to make them feel safe and secure. The opportunity for brands is there, as long as they take the right steps to make consumers feel secure attending their events."

Image: credit Hollie Adams / Stringer via Getty Images