Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

7Up Free brings the chill with Fido Dido house

Britvic's no-sugar variant offers naps and nostalgic tunes for 1990s kids.

7Up: first used Fido Dido character in late 1980s
Former 7Up brand icon Fido Dido is continuing his comeback with a two-day pop-up in London’s Covent Garden.

Britvic, which distributes the PepsiCo-owned drink soft in the UK and Ireland, has brought back the chilled-out cartoon character to push sugar-free variant 7Up Free. He first promoted 7Up in 1987 and became well-known in the 1990s.

The pop-up on 26 and 27 July will give people the chance to hang in a hammock, nap to soothing sounds, watch artists doodle, cool down in a fridge, chill to 1990s tunes and kick back with an ice-cold 7Up Free.

Britvic has also taken out a 7Up Free coverwrap in this week’s Time Out to publicise "Fido Dido house" and other free places for people to chill out in London.

