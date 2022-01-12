Promoted
9 books that inspired these top marketers

Kick off the year with leadership, creativity and marketing inspiration. Here are our industry leaders’ top picks…

Campaign and The Trade Desk met virtually with one marketer a month in 2021 to find out what inspires them. We kicked off every interview with pretty much the same question: what is the book you enjoyed and recommend the most? Here’s what they said… 

Oh The Places You’ll Go by Dr Seuss 


“I’ve given it to everybody. The story of the book is that you will be happy, successful, fulfilled but not every day. It’s all about having a growth mindset.” 

Mark Evans, managing director, marketing and communications, Direct Line 

Time, Talent and Energy by Michael C. Mankins, Eric Garton


“What would life be like or your day be like if you centred decisions around people’s time?”

Chris Carter, marketing & eCommerce director, Specsavers

Moon Dust by Andrew Smith 



“A story of all the astronauts who’ve been to the moon and what they did next. Totally inspiring.” 

James Sallows, global head of consumer, business insights & analytics at GSK

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charles Macksey


“It’s really like life lessons and mindfulness in a book.”

Anita Robinson, innovation director at Diageo 

London: the biography by Peter Ackroyd


“He writes in fairly poetic language and there’s lots of facts in it. It’s basically a love letter to London.”

Kate Crowley, senior eCommerce marketing director, Western Europe, Lego

Open Side by Sam Warburton


“I’m a big rugby fan and he’s an ex rugby player but it’s all about leadership, how he leads from the front which is something I’ve aspired to do throughout my whole career.” 

Matt Thomas, senior director, grooming, Northern Europe, P&G

Humans of New York by Brandon Stanton 



“It’s just such an incredible book. I lived in New York around the time it came out – and there are just some incredible stories in there."

Trevor Johnson, head of B2B marketing, TikTok 

No Bullshit Leadership by Chris Hirst


“I sent it to my entire wider leadership team, that’s about 35 people, because I love the simplicity of his advice and the laser sharp focus.”

Nina Bibby, ex CMO at O2

The Culture Map by Erin Meyer 

"I love this book – for any leader or human who care about their impact on others and how to get the best out of multicultural teams and companies it’s a must!"

Philippa Snare, SVP EMEA, The Trade Desk

Find more inspiring tips from the Building Brands series – you can listen to the interviews in full here. 

