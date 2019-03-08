A&E/DDB wins Virgin Media advertising account

Virgin Media has appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to its advertising account.

The agency beat Wonderhood Studios, the start-up former Channel 4 boss David Abraham founded last year, in a final shoot-out.

Havas London and Uncommon Creative Studio were also shortlisted in the review run by AAR. Uncommon pulled out before the pitch, citing a conflict with client ITV.

Cilesta van Doorn, brand director at Virgin Media, said: "We have some pretty big ambitions and our ultimate goal is to become the most irresistible brand in our category. We believe that Adam & Eve/DDB is the perfect partner to help us achieve that.

"It gets the Virgin brand, the expectations that come with it and the desire to put the customer at the heart of our thinking – so no pressure then!"

Virgin Media called the review in January. Bartle Bogle Hegarty had held the account since 2011, when it won the business from Adam & Eve/DDB-predecessor DDB London, but did not repitch.

Sharon Hegarty, marketing and e-commerce director at Virgin Media, added: "We can’t wait to work together with Adam & Eve/DDB to create ground-breaking campaigns that truly unleash the Virgin sprit and excite and delight our customers."

Tammy Einav, the joint chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, added: "It’s not every day you get the chance to pitch for a brand of the scale, ambition and impact of Virgin Media. We could not be happier to be partnering with it at this exciting time."

Virgin Media hired DDB UK alongside sister agency Rapp to handle its integrated advertising, digital and direct accounts in May 2010 but the arrangement only lasted 18 months.