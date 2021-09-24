'A pop-up exhibition in a relatively short time frame was a challenge' - Behind the Campaign, 'Making a statement' for Lloyds Bank

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

In collaboration with artist and the author of Everything We Touch, Paula Zuccotti, we created an immersive exhibition displaying people’s monthly statements as works of art. The Lloyds Bank "Making a statement" exhibition featured wall-sized prints that brought to life exactly where their money had gone and revealed some of their less conscious spending decisions. An interactive station allowed people to reflect on their own spending behaviours and create their own artwork.

How did the idea come into being?

While most Brits say financial wellbeing is a top priority, almost half shy away from checking their bank statements. We wanted to shift the dial from one of talking to one of action when it came to financial wellness. We all know it’s important to talk about money, but often we need the motivation to do so. Through the creative expression of people’s monthly bank statements, Lloyds Bank got people to think differently about their spending and encouraged them to take the time to review their finances as part of their routine.

What ideas were rejected?

We actually pitched this idea for 2020, then Covid-19 hit. We knew that this was a standout idea from the start, and one that would connect meaningfully to consumers in a new and innovative way. We brought it firmly back to the table when restrictions eased, and after six months of planning, we were setting up shop in the heart of Soho for this unique pop-up.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process

Working closely with the Lloyds Bank team, we landed on the idea to bring bank statements to life with Paula through a pop-up exhibition in a high-footfall location. Paula’s reputation as an artist was central in bringing authenticity to the campaign. As soon as we approached her, she was on board with our concept and was a part of the project from planning to activation, bringing on her own team of videographers and production, including Puchero En Londres, which was familiar with Paula’s house style.

To quantify the data from our YouGov research, we worked with Emma Maslin, financial coach and ‘Money Whisperer’, to bring additional expertise and tangible advice on how people can improve their long-term financial health, rather than shying away from their bank statements.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

Designing and installing a pop-up exhibition in a relatively short time frame was a challenge – and ensuring the balance of Lloyds Bank’s campaign objectives with Paula’s creative licence.

We also had to manage the initial hesitancy from our muses on how they were sharing their monthly spending and the anonymity of the project. In the end, they were all enlightened by their artwork bank statement.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

The ultimate goal of the "Making a statement" campaign was to encourage people to take the time to review their finances as part of their routine. While we are still evaluating our coverage and social media results, our poll of visitors to the pop-up found that 85 per cent said they would find more time to check their bank statement and/or think more consciously about their spending after seeing the exhibition.

What's the biggest lesson you took away?

Bold creativity needs visionary clients that want to do things differently. Brands like Lloyds Bank, which is challenging the status quo in financial services with ideas like "A shave too close" and "Making a statement", is standing out against the mire of identikit campaigns, and creating distinguishable resonance with customers.

