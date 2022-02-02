'A special place in UK culture': BBC celebrates its centenary

With 2022 marking the BBC's 100th year in operation, the broadcaster has begun its centenary celebrations, with a film demonstrating the special place the BBC holds at the heart of UK culture.

The film is part of the BBC's strategy to show how central it is to life and culture, illustrating that it belongs to each and everyone in UK society.

"This is our BBC" stars a host of famous faces, including Idris Elba, Sir David Attenborough, Jodi Comer, Dizzee Rascal and newsreaders through the ages.

The film is also littered with memorable moments, captured by the BBC over the years, from Freddie Mercury at Live Aid, Adele at Glastonbury, and the Proms.

It was created by the BBC's in-house agency, BBC Creative, and directed by Sam Rice-Edwards, through Academy Films.

Michael Tsim and Rachel Miles worked as creatives on the campaign.

"BBC Three returned to TV screens last night with a promise to be more representative of all young people than ever before, telling their unfiltered, unapologetic and extraordinary stories from right across the UK," Kerris Bright, BBC chief customer officer, said.

"This week, audiences can also revel in the excitement of the Winter Olympics on the BBC; while bingeable drama The Responder continues and critically acclaimed – and must watch – The Green Planet concludes."

"These are just some of my own highlights and they are a great reminder of the BBC’s remit to inform, educate and entertain. We are all striving to provide something for everyone on the BBC and as a celebration of everything the BBC shares with audiences, we’ve launched a new film."