The AA hosts getaway-themed drive-in cinema

Screenings include Guardians of the Galaxy, Baby Driver and Le Mans '66.

AA: screenings will take place in Oxfordshire and Yorkshire
The AA is hosting a drive-in cinema experience that builds on its latest ad campaign celebrating the regained freedom felt by being back on the road post lockdown.

The film selection for the event named "AA Getaway, Vol 1: The Drive-in" has been curated with a getaway theme and includes Guardians of the Galaxy, Baby Driver and, for AA Members, Le Mans '66.

On arrival each guest will journey through a pre-screening experience featuring a check-in station and AA "photo moment" using large-scale vinyls. Independent local food and drink will be available to order direct to cars.

There will be 12 screenings, four of which will be for AA members only, in Oxfordshire and Yorkshire, between 11 and 20 September. 

Film specialist agency, elevenfiftyfive, is working alongside Goodstuff to deliver the project.

The AA released a TV campaign by Adam & Eve/DDB in July showing a dog sitting in front of a fan replicating the freedom of sticking its head out of a car window. 

