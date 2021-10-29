AA launches environmental training certificate for ad professionals

Advertising and marketing professionals are being invited to take part in new training that will provide key information on how the industry can become environmentally sustainable.

The Advertising Association’s new course, launched today, features training on the history of climate change, a practical guide for staff and organisations on taking action at work and guidance on how to alter creative briefs to include more sustainable messaging.

It will also look at the rules and regulations related to environmental issues – including how to avoid producing work that features misleading claims, known as “greenwashing”. It will also provide information on the AA’s Ad Net Zero initiative, launched last year.

Completion of the 10-hour programme, known as The Essentials Certificate, will result in staff feeling more equipped to help the sector reach net zero carbon emissions in advertising operations by 2030, the AA said.

The training is open to UK and international staff and can be accessed through the IPA, which is leading the Ad Net Zero scheme alongside the AA and ISBA.

Devised by more than 20 advertising and sustainability experts, the course is broken up into five modules, including tests and a final multiple-choice exam, and costs between £60 and £120.

Sebastian Munden, chair of Ad Net Zero and Unliver’s executive vice-president and general manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “The pressing challenge of climate change requires a system-wide and fundamental response from our industry to change the way we work in order to change the work we make.

“This new training course arrives at the right moment for us to take responsibility as individuals to learn and put into practice techniques and approaches that are all geared towards positive climate action. I encourage everyone in our industry, from brands through to agency teams, from media-owner sales teams to ad tech providers, to take the time to achieve this certificate.”

Stephanie Lambert, head of industry, FMCG at Facebook, which is an Ad Net Zero supporter, added: “The sustainable transformation that businesses are making within the next five to 10 years requires our teams to have a foundational understanding of climate change, and the role that marketing plays in support of the shift to more sustainable consumption and lifestyles.

“We’re excited to roll out Ad Net Zero’s robust training qualification to our sales and marketing teams to equip them with this knowledge and enable them to be the best partner to our clients.”

About half of marketers are concerned about running sustainability marketing campaigns, fearing their company or clients might be accused of "greenwashing", according to a recent Chartered Institute of Marketing survey.

At the same time, the research found more than half (55%) of marketers' companies and clients recognise sustainability as a business priority, with 51% saying that climate change could threaten the very existence of their business or clients.

The AA is holding a two-day summit next week on 3 and 4 November, coinciding with COP26, to mark the first year of Ad Net Zero.