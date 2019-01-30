AA launches five steps to rebuild trust in advertising

Unilever’s top marketer Keith Weed has called for a "system change" in the UK ad industry amid a long-term decline in public trust in advertising.

Weed, the Advertising Association president, announced there would be a white paper published soon that sets out five key initiatives to rebuild trust after a multitude of brand-safety issues in recent years.

During a keynote speech at the Lead conference in London today, Weed called for a system change in the UK ad industry.

He told the conference: "As an industry, we have a responsibility to clean up our own backyard. This is a fantastic pilot for the world that we can take to Facebook and Google and take this model elsewhere. Without trust, advertising has no future. A brand without trust is just a product. Advertising without trust is just noise."

The initiatives will be taken up by a cross-industry group made up of advertisers, agencies and media owners and led by the AA, the IPA and ISBA.

The schemes include:

1. Reducing the negative impact of bombardment

2. Best practice to address excessive frequency and retargeting

3. Raising awareness of self-regulation of advertising content

4. Raising awareness of effective regulation of data usage in advertising

5. Gathering industry-wide support advertising as a force for good

The white paper will be published at the ISBA annual conference on 5 March.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the AA, said in a statement: "Trust is at the top of our agenda this year and in the years ahead. The time has come for a collective effort, a true system change, to ensure the long-term health and sustainability of our industry for future generations of creative talent."