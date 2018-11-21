AA marketing chief to quit amid media review

The AA’s marketing director, Cheryl Calverley, is poised to leave the business as it kicks off a review of its media planning and buying account.

Calverley joined the AA as head of marketing in 2015 and was promoted to marketing director at the end of 2017. Before that, she worked at Birds Eye Igloo for five years.

The car-breakdown service is reviewing its media requirements for the second time in two years. Incumbent Carat is not expected to defend the account, which it picked up from Starcom.

The brand has been working with Adam & Eve/DDB for advertising since 2014, when it moved the business from VCCP without a pitch.

A spokesman for the AA said: "We can confirm that we are undergoing a review of our media agency partner. We’re not able to update you on the process as it is still ongoing, but we will share the outcome when it is determined.

"We can also confirm that after three successful years with the AA, Cheryl has decided to move on to a new opportunity. We’ll be taking our time to consider how we we move forward to continue the brand transformation journey that she has begun, as we further deepen and strengthen our relationship with UK drivers."